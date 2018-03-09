On 7 March 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya received a letter from the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on Libya expressing the Panel’s extreme concern regarding media reports citing, often inaccurately and out of context, extracts from the unpublished interim report prepared by the Panel, in accordance with paragraph 14 of resolution 2362 (2017), as well as reproducing the content of the entire report. The Panel was of the view that such incidents may not only jeopardize ongoing investigations by the Panel, but also increase the security concerns around the Panel´s work.

The Committee shared the Panel’s concern and stressed the need to ensure the safety of the Panel members in accordance with paragraph 16 of resolution 2362 (2017). The Committee reiterated its full support and appreciation for the work of the Panel in assisting the Committee in carrying out its mandate and underlined the importance of that work being carried out in an unhindered manner.