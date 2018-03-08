On 8 March 2018, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 751 (1992) and 1907 (2009) concerning Somalia and Eritrea approved the addition of the entries specified below to the list of individuals and entities subject to the travel ban, assets freeze and targeted arms embargo imposed by paragraphs 1, 3 and 7 of resolution 1844 (2008) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SOi.016 Name:1) Ahmad 2) Iman 3) Ali 4) na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Circa 1973 Alt. DOB: Circa 1974 POB: Kenya

a.k.a: a) Sheikh Ahmed Iman Ali b) Shaykh Ahmad Iman Ali c) Ahmed Iman Ali d) Abu Zinira Nationality: Kenyan Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: na

Listed on: 8 March 2018 Other information: na

SOi.017 Name: 1) Adbifatah 2) Abubakar 3) Abdi 4) na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: April 15, 1982 POB: Somalia a.k.a: a) Musa Muhajir Nationality: Somalia Passport no.: na National Identification No.: na Address: Somalia Alt. Address: Mombasa, Kenya

Listed on: 8 March 2018 Other information: na

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above entries, at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/751/materials/summaries.

The updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/751/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Somalia and Eritrea Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.