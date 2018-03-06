On 6 March 2018, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida approved the addition of the entries specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

A. Individuals associated with ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

QDi.411 Name: 1: SALIM 2: MUSTAFA 3: MUHAMMAD 4: AL-MANSUR

Name (original script): سالم مصطفى محمد ال منصور

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 20 Feb. 1962 b) 1959 POB: a) Baghdad, Iraq b) Tel Afar, Nineveh Province, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Salim Mustafa Muhammad Mansur Al-Ifri b) Saleem Al-Ifri c) Salim Mansur Mustafa d) Salim Mansur e) Hajji Salim Al-Shaklar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: Iraq number A6489694, issued on 2 Sep. 2013 (expires on 31 Aug. 2021; name in Arabic script: سالم مصطفى محمد ال منصور) National identification no: a) Iraq national identification card 00813602, issued on 18 Sep. 2011 (name in Arabic script: سالم مصطفى محمد ال منصور) b) Iraq Certificate of Iraqi Nationality 300397, issued on 25 Jun. 2013 (name in Arabic script: سالم مصطفى محمد) Address: a) 17 Tamoz, Mosul, Iraq (previous address) b) Tel Afar – Al-Saad, Mosul, Iraq (previous address) Listed on: 6 Mar. 2018 Other information: Finance “emir” for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Physical description: hair colour: black; eye colour: honey; height: 170 cm. Speaks Arabic.

QDi.412 Name: 1: UMAR 2: MAHMUD 3: IRHAYYIM 4: AL-KUBAYSI

Name (original script): عمر محمود إرحيم الفياض الكبيسي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 16 Jun. 1967 b) 1 Jan. 1967 POB: Al-Qaim, Al-Anbar Province, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Umar Mahmud Rahim al-Kubaysi b) Omar Mahmood Irhayyim Al-Fayyadh c) Umar Mahmud Rahim d) Umar Mahmud Rahim Al-Qubaysi e) Umar Mahmud Al-Kubaysi Arhaym f) Umar Mahmud Arhaym g) Omar Mahmood Irhayyim h) Omar Mahmood Irhayyim Al-Fayyadh Al-Kobaisi i) Umar al-Kubaysi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: Iraq number A4059346, issued on 29 May 2013, issued in Baghdad, Iraq (expires on 27 May 2021) National identification no: a) Iraq national identification card 00405771, issued on 20 May 2013, issued in Iraq (name in Arabic script: عمر محمود إرحيم الفياض) b) Iraq Certificate of Iraqi Nationality 540763, issued on 13 Feb. 1984 (name in Arabic script: عمر محمود إرحيم) Address: Al-Qaim, Al-Anbar Province, Iraq Listed on: 6 Mar. 2018 Other information: Financial facilitator for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Director of Al-Kawthar Money Exchange (QDe.157). Physical description: sex: male, hair colour: black; height: 175 cm. Speaks Arabic.

B. Entity associated with ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

QDe.157 Name: AL-KAWTHAR MONEY EXCHANGE

Name (original script): شركة الكوثر للتوسط ببيع وشراء العملات الأجنبية

A.k.a.: a) Al Kawthar Co. b) Al Kawthar Company c) Al-Kawthar Hawala F.k.a.: na Address: Al-Qaim, Al Anbar Province, Iraq Listed on: 6 Mar.2018 Other information: Money exchange business and owned by Umar Mahmud Irhayyim al-Kubaysi (QDi.412) as of mid-2016. Facilitated financial transactions on behalf of companies associated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Established in 2000 under License number 202, issued on 17 May 2000, and since withdrawn.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above names at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.