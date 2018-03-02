The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Karel Jan Gustaaf van Oosterom (Netherlands):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks which took place on 2 March 2018 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, against the army headquarters and the French Embassy.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government of Burkina Faso. They wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They expressed their solidarity with Burkina Faso in its fight against terrorism and stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, which may be conducive to terrorism.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Burkina Faso and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council commended the efforts of the region, including through the development of a G5 Sahel Joint Force, in order to address the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. They underlined that the efforts of the G5 Sahel Joint Force to counter the activities of terrorist groups and other organized criminal groups will contribute to create a more secure environment in the Sahel region.