The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Karel Jan Gustaaf van Oosterom (Netherlands):

The members of the Security Council expressed their profound outrage at and condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack committed in Dapchi, Yobe State, Nigeria on 19 February 2018, and the abduction of a large number of schoolgirls from the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School. They demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted girls still in captivity.

The members of the Security Council also condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack committed in Rann, Borno State, Nigeria, on 1 March 2018, which led to the death of at least three humanitarian workers, four Nigerian Government Army personnel, four Nigerian mobile police personnel and injury to others.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy to the families of the abducted girls and to all those affected by the attack on 19 February, and their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the attack on 1 March, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned all terrorist attacks, violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses by terrorist groups, including those involving sexual and gender‑based violence, abductions and attacks against schools and hospitals, including their personnel, as well as all acts of violence, attacks and threats against humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the ongoing efforts of the Government of Nigeria to ensure the safe return of the abducted girls, as well as people taken in other attacks, to their families and to bring the perpetrators to justice. They called on the international community, in particular States in the region, to work closely with the Nigerian authorities in that regard.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the security situation in the region of the Lake Chad Basin and recognized the threat posed by terrorist groups Boko Haram and ISIL [Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant]. The members welcomed the commitment expressed by the Governments in the regions to combat Boko Haram and ISIL, including through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in order to create a safe and secure environment for civilians.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Nigeria and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.