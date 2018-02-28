The Security Council today decided that a vacancy on the International Court of Justice would be filled by election in June.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2403 (2018), the Council noted with regret the resignation from the Court of Judge Hisashi Owada, which would take effect 7 June. Noting that the Statute of the Court required the Council to fix a date for the election, members decided the date would be 22 June, at a meeting of the Security Council and a concurrent meeting of the General Assembly.

The meeting began at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 10:09 a.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2403 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Noting with regret the resignation of Judge Hisashi Owada, to take effect on 7 June 2018,

“Noting further that a vacancy in the International Court of Justice for the remainder of the term of office of Judge Hisashi Owada will thus occur and must be filled in accordance with the terms of the Statute of the Court,

“Noting that, in accordance with article 14 of the Statute, the date of the election to fill the vacancy shall be fixed by the Security Council,

“Decides that the election to fill the vacancy shall take place on 22 June 2018 at a meeting of the Security Council and at a meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-second session.”