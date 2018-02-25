The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Mansour Ayyad Sh. A. Alotaibi (Kuwait):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the two terrorist attacks of 23 February 2018 in Mogadishu that killed and injured innocent Somalis.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Somalia. The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council commended the swift response of Somalia’s security forces, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and other first responders. They thanked the African Union and the Government of Somalia for opening an investigation into an incident between AMISOM’s Quick Reaction Force and the National Intelligence and Security Agency near the KM4 checkpoint.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council paid tribute to all Somali and international actors working to bring peace and stability in Somalia. The members of the Security Council reiterated their determination to support peace, stability and development in Somalia. They underlined that neither this nor any other terrorist attack would weaken that determination.