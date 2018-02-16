On 16 February 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze and travel ban set out in paragraphs 9 and 16 of Security Council resolution 2399 (2018), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

CFi.001 Name: 1: FRANÇOIS 2: YANGOUVONDA 3: BOZIZÉ 4: na

Title: na a) Former Head of State Central African Republic b) Professor Designation: na DOB: a) 14 Oct. 1946 b) 16 Dec. 1948 POB: a) Mouila, Gabon b) Izo, South Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Bozize Yangouvonda b) Samuel Peter Mudde (born 16 Dec. 1948, in Izo South Sudan) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Central African Republic b) South Sudan Passport no: na D00002264, issued on 11 Jun. 2013, (issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Juba, South Sudan. Expires on 11 Jun. 2017. Diplomatic passport issued under name Samuel Peter Mudde) National identification no: na M4800002143743 (Personal number on passport) Address: Uganda Listed on: 9 May 2014 (amended on 4 Nov. 2014; 16 Feb. 2018 ) Other information: Mother’s name is Martine Kofio . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/5802796.

With a view to enforcing the travel ban, the Committee recalls the provisions of paragraph 15 of resolution 2399 (2018), by which the Security Council observed that “individuals or entities who knowingly facilitate the travel of a listed individual in violation of the travel ban may be determined by the Committee to have met the designation criteria provided for in this resolution”. The Committee further notes the importance, towards the establishment of peace and security in the Central African Republic, of Member States, national and commercial airlines, airports and ports preventing the travel of Mr. Francois Bozizé (CFi.001), including under the alias of “Samuel Peter Mudde”.

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above name, at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials/summaries.

An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2127/sanctions-list-materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.