On 14 February 2018, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with underline and strikethrough in the entry below on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individual associated with ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

QDi.155 Name: 1: DJAMEL 2: LOUNICI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): جمال لونيسي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1 Feb. 1962 POB: Algiers, Algeria Good quality a.k.a.: Jamal Lounici Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Algeria Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Algeria Listed on: 16 Jan. 2004 (amended on 7 Apr. 2008, 2 Dec. 2008, 30 Jan. 2009, 16 May 2011, 14 Feb. 2018 ) Other information: Father's name is Abdelkader. Mother's name is Johra Birouh. Returned from Italy France to Algeria where he resides since Nov . Sep. 2008. Son in law of Othman Deramchi (QDi.164). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL‑UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/notice/search/un/4525545.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.