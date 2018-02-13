On 9 February 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to consider the interim report of its Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 14 of resolution 2362 (2017).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Coordinator.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the 11 recommendations contained in the interim report and will be considering follow-up actions on the eight recommendations that were addressed to the Committee.