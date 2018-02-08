On 5 February 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali convened its first meeting.

The four members of the Panel of Experts on Mali, appointed by the Secretary-General, in consultation with the Committee and pursuant to paragraph 11 of resolution 2374 (2017), to assist the Committee in carrying out its mandate, were introduced to the Committee.

More information on the work and mandate of the Panel of Experts on Mali is available in all official languages on the 2374 Committee’s webpage: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/2374/panel-of-experts/work-mandate.