The Security Council, acting unanimously under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, today adopted a resolution extending for 13 months the mandate of the Panel of Experts appointed to monitor the arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze imposed on those impeding peace in Sudan’s Darfur region.

By the terms of resolution 2400 (2018), the Council extended the work of the Panel of Experts — established by resolution 1591 (2005) — until 12 March 2019. (See Press Release SC/8346.) It further requested the four‑member body to provide the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan with an interim report no later than 12 August 2018 and a final report by 12 January 2019, as well as an update every three months.

Additionally, the Council expressed its intention to regularly review the measures on Darfur in the context of the evolving situation on the ground, taking into account the previous Committee Chair’s report and recommendations, and in light of the interim and final reports to be submitted by the Panel of Experts.

Omer Dahab Fadl Mohamed (Sudan) welcomed the resolution’s reflection of the continuous improvement in the situation in Darfur. However, it should have included a review of the sanctions regime and steps that would gradually end the mandate of the Panel of Experts. Quoting the Panel’s former Chair as saying in 2017 that all United Nations efforts in Darfur should be reviewed in the context of the situation on the ground, he said sanctions had become obsolete. Reviewing them would address the problem created by the multiple mechanisms addressing a single issue.

The Council must condemn rebel groups in Darfur operating across international borders, he said, emphasizing that they should be considered as a regional threat. Moreover, certain individuals or factions must not be allowed to take peace prospects hostage, and the Council should punish those obstructing the path to peace. As the situation which prompted Chapter VII measures was returning to normal, the Council must decide to implement a phased exit strategy. It should also take into account the political discrimination by some States, which must not be permitted.

The meeting began at 9:36 a.m. and ended at 9:52 a.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2400 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions and statements concerning Sudan, in particular resolutions 1591 (2005), 1651 (2005), 1665 (2006), 1672 (2006), 1713 (2006), 1779 (2007), 1841 (2008), and 1891 (2009), 1945 (2010), 1982 (2011), 2035 (2012), 2091 (2013), 2138 (2014), 2200 (2015), 2265 (2016), and 2340 (2017),

“Determining that the situation in Sudan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,

“Recalling the final report of the Sudan Panel of Experts (S/2017/1125),

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Recalls the measures imposed by paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 1556 (2004), as modified by paragraph 7 of resolution 1591 (2005), and paragraph 4 of resolution 2035 (2012), and the listing criteria and measures imposed by subparagraphs (c), (d) and (e) of paragraph 3 of resolution 1591 (2005), as modified by paragraph 3 of resolution 2035 (2012), and reaffirms the provisions of subparagraph (f), (g) of paragraph 3 of resolution 1591 (2005), paragraph 9 of resolution 1556 (2004), and paragraph 4 of resolution 2035 (2012);

“2. Decides to extend until 12 March 2019 the mandate of the Panel of Experts originally appointed pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) and previously extended by resolutions 1779 (2007), 1841 (2008), 1945 (2010), 2035 (2012), 2138 (2014), 2200 (2015), 2265 (2016) and 2340 (2017), reaffirms the mandate of the Panel of Experts as established in resolutions 1591 (2005), 1779 (2007), 1841 (2008), 1945 (2010), 2035 (2012), 2138 (2014), 2200 (2015), 2265 (2016) and 2340 (2017), and requests the Panel of Experts to provide to the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan (hereafter “the Committee”) with an interim report on its activities no later than 12 August 2018, and provide to the Council, after discussion with the Committee, a final report by 12 January 2019 with its findings and recommendations, and further requests the Panel of Experts to provide updates every three months to the Committee regarding its activities, including Panel travel, and the implementation and effectiveness of paragraph 10 of resolution 1945 (2010), and expresses its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding the further extension of the mandate no later than 12 February 2019;

“3. Expresses its intention to regularly review the measures on Darfur, as recalled in paragraph 1, in light of the evolving situation on the ground, taking note of the previous Committee Chair’s report and recommendations, and in light of the upcoming interim report by the Panel of Experts due by 12 August 2018 as well as the final report by the Panel of Experts due by 12 January 2019, and taking into account relevant Security Council resolutions;

“4. Decides to remain seized of the matter.”