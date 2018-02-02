On 2 February 2018, the Committee enacted the amendment specified with strikethrough and underline in the entry below on its List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and other measures relating to attempts to illicitly export petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya (the Libya Sanctions List), set out in paragraphs 15 and/or 17 of Security Council resolution 1970 (2011) and/or paragraph 19 of resolution 1973 (2011), or paragraph 10 of resolution 2146 (2014) as extended and modified by paragraph 2 of resolution 2362 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

LYe.004 Name: CAPRICORN NADINE

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 21 Jul. 2017 (amended on 20 Oct. 2017, 27 Nov. 2017, 18 Jan. 2018 , 2 Feb. 2018 ) Other information: IMO: 8900878. Listed pursuant to paragraphs 10 (a) and 10 (b) of resolution 2146 (2014), as extended and modified by paragraph 2 of resolution 2362 (2017) (prohibition to load, transport or discharge; prohibition to enter ports). Pursuant to paragraph 11 of resolution 2146, this designation was renewed by the Committee on 18 January 2018 and is valid until 17 April 2018, unless terminated earlier by the Committee pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2146. Flag State: unknown Palau . As of 21 September 2017 19 January 2018 , the vessel was located in international waters off the United Arab Emirates near the coast of Muscat, Oman, outside its territorial waters .

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above entry, at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1970/materials/summaries-0.

The updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1970/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Libya Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.