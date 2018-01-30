The Security Council extended its sanctions regime against the Central African Republic today, consisting of an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze on listed individuals and entities, until 31 January 2019, and the mandate of the Panel of Experts facilitating those measures until 28 February 2019.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2399 (2018) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the Council decided that the travel ban and asset freeze would apply to individuals and entities designated by the Sanctions Committee as engaging in or providing support for acts that undermined the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic.

Such measures would also apply to those involved in the targeting of civilians, in ethnic- or religious-based attacks, in the recruitment or use of children in armed conflict, and in criminal networks, through the illicit exploitation or trade in natural resources, including diamonds, gold and wildlife.

The arms embargo would not apply to supplies intended solely for the support or use by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), European Union training missions, French forces and other State forces providing training. Nor would it apply to supplies brought into the Central African by Chad or Sudan forces solely for their use in the tripartite force established on 23 May 2011.

François Delattre (France) said the resolution replicated the existing arms travel and asset freezes, which were still pertinent, as armed groups remained in large parts of the territory, receiving supplies from neighbouring countries and making use of natural resources. It was crucial for States to pool efforts to respect the sanctions regime. The procedures for exemption and notification were useful in allowing Central African Republic security forces to be trained and armed, and the Government to be supported in reforming the security sector and expanding State authority.

He said the text highlighted violence on the basis of ethnicity and religion, a scourge that was causing victims among civilians and Blue Helmets alike. “The perpetrators must know their acts will not go unpunished,” he said. The sanctions would enable individuals who encouraged violence to be punished. The text also recognized attacks against humanitarian workers and MINUSCA as listing criteria, and paved the way to establish criteria for an evaluation of the arms embargo, which could develop as security sector reform advanced.

Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue (Côte d’Ivoire), said that, as Chair of the Sanctions Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013), he thanked delegates for their constructive spirit in crafting a balanced and consensus-based resolution. Given the challenges, renewing the sanctions regime “seems quite justified”. The text sought to strike a balance between encouraging State efforts to provide governance and the need to disarm groups. He welcomed the Committee’s positive review of the arms embargo in the context of comprehensive security sector reform, as well as efforts to operationalize the National Central African Commission.

He said the Committee had broadened the criteria under the sanctions regime to cover incitement to violence and attacks against humanitarian workers. Sanctions, when strictly respected, were effective in accompanying the Council’s actions to resolve conflict. He encouraged the Central African Republic to persevere in emerging from the crisis, and called for “synergy of action” between that country, others in the region, and the United Nations, through the Panel of Experts and MINUSCA.

Lise Huberta Johanna Gregoire Van Haaren (Netherlands) said the Council had sent a strong message today to the perpetrators of human rights and international humanitarian law abuses that “the world is watching”. She expressed concern over religious, ethnic and political leaders using their power to incite violence and hatred, calling for the immediate cessation of all hate speech and pressing them to use their influence to foster peace. She expressed equal concern over violence against humanitarian workers, stressing that Médecins Sans Frontières had recently stopped its activities in Central African Republic. As sanctions alone would not resolve the crisis, she called on all parties to commit to the peace process in the context of the African initiative.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2399 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions and statements on the Central African Republic (CAR), in particular resolutions 2121 (2013), 2127 (2013), 2134 (2014), 2149 (2014), 2181 (2014), 2196 (2015), 2212 (2015), 2217 (2015), 2262 (2016), 2264 (2016), 2281 (2016), 2301 (2016), 2339 (2017), 2387 (2017) as well as resolution 2272 (2016), and the Statements of its President of 18 December 2014 (document S/PRST/2014/28), 20 October 2015 (document S/PRST/2015/17), 16 November 2016 (document S/PRST/2016/17), 4 April 2017 (document S/PRST/2017/5), and 13 July 2017 (document S/PRST/2017/9),

“Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Central African Republic, and recalling the importance of the principles of non‑interference, good-neighbourliness and regional cooperation,

“Recalling that the Central African Republic bears the primary responsibility to protect all populations within its territory from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity,

“Expressing concern at the deterioration of the security situation, in particular in the south-eastern part and the north-western part of the Central African Republic, due to the ongoing clashes between armed groups and other armed spoilers in their attempts to forcefully gain control of territory and resources and destabilize the country, as well as the lack of capacity of the national security forces, the limited authority of the State over all of the Central African Republic territory, and the persistence of the root causes of the conflict,

“Emphasizing that any sustainable solution to the crisis in the Central African Republic should be Central African Republic-owned, including the political process, and should prioritize reconciliation of the Central African people, through an inclusive process that involves men and women of all social, economic, political, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including, those displaced by the crisis,

“Calling upon the Central African Republic authorities to continue their efforts to implement transparent and inclusive measures that allow for stabilization and reconciliation in the Central African Republic and restore the effective authority of the State over all of the territory of the Central African Republic; to fight impunity by restoring administration of the judiciary and the criminal justice system, including the penitentiary system, throughout the country; to achieve the reform of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA) and internal security forces in order to put in place multi-ethnic, professional, and republican security services through appropriate security sector reform processes; to carry out the inclusive and effective disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation (DDRR) of armed groups, including children formerly associated with them and to prevent the re‑recruitment of the latter; and to establish a functioning public financial management in order to meet the expenses related to the functioning of the State, implement early recovery plans, and revitalize the economy,

“Welcoming the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR that led to the adoption of the roadmap by the ministerial conference held in Libreville on 17 July 2017 by the Central African Republic authorities, the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the International Conference on the Great Lakes region (ICGLR) with the support of Angola, Chad, Congo and Gabon, and reaffirming that this Initiative and this roadmap constitute the main framework for a political solution in the Central African Republic, as agreed by CAR authorities and under their leadership,

“Encouraging the Central African Republic authorities, in collaboration with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the European Union Training Mission in the Central African Republic (EUTM-RCA), to provide equal opportunities for members of armed groups, whether anti-Balaka or ex-Séléka, in the process of selecting eligible demobilized members to integrate into the national security and defence forces, welcoming in this regard the launch of the DDRR pilot project, and further encouraging the Central African Republic authorities to ensure that FACA soldiers of all prefectures enjoy equal access to the registration and simplified verification process,

“Underlining the importance of rebuilding a multi-ethnic, republican and professional national army in the Central African Republic, recognizing in this regard the work carried out by the EUTM-RCA, welcoming the support of other international and regional partners to the training of the national security and defence forces in support of the Central African Republic authorities, and encouraging effective coordination with MINUSCA and EUTM-RCA,

“Calling upon the Central African Republic authorities to ensure that perpetrators of violations of applicable international law, including those committed against children and women, are excluded from the Central African Republic security and armed forces, and further calling for support for the Central African Republic government to develop a comprehensive strategy on sexual and gender-based violence to reduce overall levels of sexual violence,

“Welcoming the commitment of the Secretary-General to enforce strictly his zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), noting the various measures taken by MINUSCA and Troop- and Police-contributing countries to combat SEA, which has led to a reduction in reported cases, but still expressing grave concern over numerous allegations of SEA reportedly committed by peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, as well as by non-United Nations forces, stressing the urgent need for troop- and police-contributing countries and, as appropriate, MINUSCA to promptly investigate those cases in a credible and transparent manner and to hold accountable those responsible for such criminal offences or misconduct, and further stressing the need to prevent such exploitation and abuse and to improve how these allegations are addressed in line with resolution 2272 (2016),

“Welcoming the Secretary-General’s Report of 16 October 2017 (document S/2017/865) submitted pursuant to resolution 2301 (2016), and taking note of his letter dated 10 July 2017 addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2017/597) pursuant to paragraph 29 of resolution 2339 (2017),

“Further welcoming also the mid-term update and the final report (document S/2017/1023) of the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013), expanded by resolution 2134 (2014) and extended pursuant to resolution 2339 (2017), and taking note of the Panel of Experts’ recommendations,

“Strongly condemning the ongoing violence and instability in the Central African Republic, and the threats of violence, incitement to ethnic and religious hatred and violence, human rights violations and abuses and international humanitarian law violations, as well as sexual and gender-based violence, in particular against children, committed notably by both ex-Séléka and anti-Balaka elements and other armed groups; the attacks and incitement to violence against United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel; the continuous cycle of provocations and reprisals by armed groups, both inside and outside Bangui and denial of humanitarian access, committed by armed elements, which continue to adversely affect the dire humanitarian situation faced by the civilian population and to impede humanitarian access to vulnerable populations,

“Stressing the urgent and imperative need to end impunity in the Central African Republic and to bring to justice perpetrators of these acts, some of which may amount to crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to which the Central African Republic is a State party, noting in this regard the opening by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on 24 September 2014 of an investigation following the request of the national authorities on alleged crimes committed since 2012, and welcoming the ongoing cooperation by the Central African Republic authorities in this regard,

“Stressing the importance of putting in place an effective national judicial system, underlining the need to bolster national accountability mechanisms, including through further implementation of the 7 August 2014 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Urgent Temporary Measures, welcoming in this regard the progressive operationalization of the Special Criminal Court (SCC) to investigate and prosecute serious crimes committed in the Central African Republic, and recalling the importance of continuous support of the international community to this process pursued by the Central African Republic authorities,

“Emphasizing that those engaging in or providing support for acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic, threaten or impede the political stabilization and reconciliation process, target civilians and attack peacekeepers may meet criteria for designation under sanctions as stated in this resolution,

“Expressing concern that illicit trafficking, trade, exploitation and smuggling of natural resources including gold, diamonds and wildlife has a negative impact in the economy and the development of the country, and that it continues to threaten the peace and stability of the Central African Republic,

“Recalling the Kimberley Process Administrative Decision on Resumption of Exports of Rough Diamonds from the Central African Republic, its annexed Operational Framework, and the work of the Kimberley Process Monitoring Team for Central African Republic, and recognizing the need to strengthen the efforts of the Central African Republic Authorities and the Kimberley Process, to responsibly and progressively, through pre-established “compliant zones”, reintegrate the Central African Republic into the global diamond trade,

“Noting with concern the findings of the Panel of Experts’ final report that the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) remains active in the south-eastern part of the Central African Republic having carried out the killing and abduction of civilians, including children and women,

“Further noting with concern the ongoing transnational criminal activity in the region, emphasizing the risk of the situation in the Central African Republic providing a conducive environment for further transnational criminal activities, such as those involving arms trafficking and the use of mercenaries, as well as a potential breeding ground for radical networks,

“Acknowledging in this respect the important contribution the Council-mandated arms embargo can make to countering the illicit transfer of arms and related materiel in the Central African Republic and its region, and in supporting post-conflict peacebuilding, DDRR and Security sector reform (SSR) processes, recalling its resolutions 2117 (2013), 2127 (2013), 2220 (2015), 2262 (2016) and 2339 (2017) and expressing grave concern at the threat to peace and security in the Central African Republic arising from the illicit transfer, destabilizing accumulation and misuse of small arms and light weapons, and the use of such weapons against civilians affected by armed conflict,

“Reiterating the importance of all Member States’ full implementation of the measures set out in resolutions 2127 (2013), 2134 (2014), 2196 (2015), 2262 (2016), 2339 (2017) and this resolution, including the obligation to implement targeted sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the Sanctions Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013),

“Noting the critical importance of effective implementation of the sanctions regime, including the key role that neighbouring States, as well as regional and subregional organizations, can play in this regard and encouraging efforts to further enhance cooperation and implementation of the sanctions regime in all its aspects,

“Noting with concern the reports that sanctioned individuals are travelling in the region in violation of the travel ban, and underlining that individuals or entities who knowingly facilitate the travel of a sanctioned individual in violation of the travel ban may be determined by the Committee to have met the designation criteria for sanctions,

“Further noting with concern the reports that funds, financial assets and economic resources of listed individuals and entities have still not been frozen, and underlining the obligation of Member States and Central African Republic authorities to do so without further delays,

“Welcoming efforts by the Chair of the Committee and the President of the Security Council to support and strengthen the implementation of the measures imposed pursuant to resolution 2339 (2017) through engagement with Member States, especially regional States,

“Determining that the situation in the Central African Republic continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

Arms embargo

“1. Decides that, until 31 January 2019, all Member States shall continue to take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer to the Central African Republic, from or through their territories or by their nationals, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, including weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment, and spare parts for the aforementioned, and technical assistance, training, financial or other assistance, related to military activities or the provision, maintenance or use of any arms and related materiel, including the provision of armed mercenary personnel whether or not originating in their territories, and decides further that this measure shall not apply to:

(a) Supplies intended solely for the support of or use by United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the European Union training missions deployed in the Central African Republic, French forces under the conditions provided by paragraph 65 of resolution 2387 (2017), as well as other Members States forces providing training and assistance as notified in advance in accordance with paragraph 1 (b) below;

(b) Supplies of non-lethal equipment and provision of assistance, including operational and non-operational training to the Central African Republic security forces, including State civilian law enforcement institutions, intended solely for support of or use in the Central African Republic process of security sector reform, in coordination with MINUSCA, and as notified in advance to the Committee, and requests MINUSCA to report on the contribution to SSR of this exemption, as part of its regular reports to the Council;

(c) Supplies brought into the Central African Republic by Chadian or Sudanese forces solely for their use in international patrols of the tripartite force established on 23 May 2011 in Khartoum by the Central African Republic, Chad and Sudan, to enhance security in the common border areas, in cooperation with MINUSCA, as approved in advance by the Committee;

(d) Supplies of non-lethal military equipment intended solely for humanitarian or protective use, and related technical assistance or training, as approved in advance by the Committee;

(e) Protective clothing, including flak jackets and military helmets, temporarily exported to the Central African Republic by United Nations personnel, representatives of the media and humanitarian and development workers and associated personnel, for their personal use only;

(f) Supplies of small arms and other related equipment intended solely for use in international-led patrols providing security in the Sangha River Tri-national Protected Area to defend against poaching, smuggling of ivory and arms, and other activities contrary to the national laws of the Central African Republic or the Central African Republic’s international legal obligations, as notified in advance to the Committee;

(g) Supplies of arms and other related lethal equipment to the Central African Republic security forces, including State civilian law enforcement institutions, intended solely for support of or use in the Central African Republic process of SSR, as approved in advance by the Committee; or

(h) Other sales or supply of arms and related materiel, or provision of assistance or personnel, as approved in advance by the Committee;

“2. Decides to authorize all Member States to, and that all Member States shall, upon discovery of items prohibited by paragraph 1 of this resolution, seize, register and dispose (such as through destruction, rendering inoperable, storage or transferring to a State other than the originating or destination States for disposal) items the supply, sale, transfer or export of which is prohibited by paragraph 1 of this resolution and decides further that all Member States shall cooperate in such efforts;

“3. Reiterates its call upon the Central African Republic authorities, with the assistance of MINUSCA and international partners, to address the illicit transfer, destabilizing accumulation and misuse of small arms and light weapons in the Central African Republic, and to ensure the collection and/or destruction of surplus, seized, unmarked, or illicitly held weapons and ammunition and further stresses the importance of incorporating such elements into SSR and DDRR programmes;

“4. Welcomes in this regard the creation of the Commission nationale de lutte contre la prolifération et la circulation illicite des armes légères et de petit calibre and calls on Central African Republic authorities to fully operationalize it;

“5. Further welcomes the establishment of MINUSCA’s arms embargo working group, which aims to coordinate the mission’s efforts on the implementation of the arms embargo and to reinforce its role in countering arms trafficking, and encourages the working group to serve as a channel for information-sharing on arms trafficking and for recommendations on the control activities to be carried out including, when appropriate, the seizure of weapons, in pursuance of MINUSCA’s mandate as defined in paragraph 44 of resolution 2387 (2017);

“6. Strongly encourages the Central African Republic authorities to continue to increase their capacity, with the support of MINUSCA, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), and other international partners, to store and manage weapons and ammunition in their possession, including those transferred from MINUSCA stocks, according to international best practices and norms, while ensuring that the FACA and internal security forces units receiving such weapons and ammunition are fully trained and vetted;

“7. Encourages neighbouring States, in cooperation with the Central African Republic authorities, to take effective action to counter the illicit flow of weapons and ammunition into the Central African Republic and to ensure the traceability of the weapons and ammunition produced on their territories as required by the Kinshasa Convention for the Control of small arms and light weapons, their ammunition, parts and components that can be used for their manufacture, repair or assembly;

“8. Encourages all Member States, in particular neighbouring States and Member States of the Economic Community of the Central African States (ECCAS) and of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), to utilize the advance notification and exemption procedures pursuant to paragraph 1 of this resolution to return arms and related materiel of all types belonging to the FACA, or to implement technical assistance, training or other assistance related to military activities by the Central African national security and defence forces, and in this regard requests the Panel of Experts to provide the necessary assistance as per paragraph 32 (b) of this resolution;

Travel ban

“9. Decides that, until 31 January 2019, all Member States shall continue to take the necessary measures to prevent the entry into or transit through their territories of individuals designated by the Committee, provided that nothing in this paragraph shall oblige a State to refuse its own nationals entry into its territory, and calls upon the Central African Republic Government to enhance cooperation and information sharing with other States in this regard;

“10. Encourages Member States, as appropriate and in accordance with their domestic law and applicable international legal instruments and framework documents, to require that airlines operating in their territories provide advance passenger information to the appropriate national authorities in order to detect the departure from their territories, or attempted entry into or transit through their territories, by means of civil aircraft, of individuals designated by the Committee;

“11. Also encourages Member States to report any such departures from their territories, or such attempted entry into or transit through their territories, of such individuals to the Committee, as well as sharing this information with the State of residence or nationality, as appropriate and in accordance with domestic law and international obligations;

“12. Urges the Central African Republic authorities, in their implementation of the measures set out in paragraph 9 above, to ensure that fraudulent, counterfeit, stolen, and lost passports and other travel documents, as well as invalidated diplomatic passports, are removed from circulation, in accordance with domestic laws and practices, as soon as possible, and to share information on those documents with other Member States through the INTERPOL database;

“13. Encourages Member States to submit, where available and in accordance with their national legislation, photographs and other biometric data of individuals designated by the Committee for inclusion in INTERPOL-United Nations Security Council Special Notices;

“14. Decides that the measures imposed by paragraph 9 above shall not apply:

(a) Where the Committee determines on a case-by-case basis that such travel is justified on the grounds of humanitarian need, including religious obligation;

(b) Where entry or transit is necessary for the fulfilment of a judicial process;

(c) Where the Committee determines on a case-by-case basis that an exemption would further the objectives of peace and national reconciliation in the Central African Republic and stability in the region;

“15. Emphasizes that violations of the travel ban can undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic, observes that individuals or entities who knowingly facilitate the travel of a listed individual in violation of the travel ban may be determined by the Committee to have met the designation criteria provided for in this resolution, and calls upon all parties and all Member States to cooperate with the Committee as well as the Panel of Experts on the implementation of the travel ban;

Asset freeze

“16. Decides that all Member States shall, until 31 January 2019, continue to freeze without delay all funds, other financial assets and economic resources within their territories, which are owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the individuals or entities designated by the Committee, or by individuals or entities acting on their behalf or at their direction, or by entities owned or controlled by them, and decides further that all Member States shall continue to ensure that any funds, financial assets or economic resources are prevented from being made available by their nationals or by any individuals or entities within their territories, to or for the benefit of the individuals or entities designated by the Committee;

“17. Decides that the measures imposed by paragraph 16 above do not apply to funds, other financial assets or economic resources that have been determined by relevant Member States:

(a) To be necessary for basic expenses, including payment for foodstuffs, rent or mortgage, medicines and medical treatment, taxes, insurance premiums, and public utility charges or exclusively for payment of reasonable professional fees and reimbursement of incurred expenses associated with the provision of legal services in accordance with national laws, or fees or service charges, in accordance with national laws, for routine holding or maintenance of frozen funds, other financial assets and economic resources, after notification by the relevant State to the Committee of the intention to authorize, where appropriate, access to such funds, other financial assets or economic resources and in the absence of a negative decision by the Committee within five working days of such notification;

(b) To be necessary for extraordinary expenses, provided that such determination has been notified by the relevant State or Member States to the Committee and has been approved by the Committee; or

(c) To be the subject of a judicial, administrative or arbitral lien or judgment, in which case the funds, other financial assets and economic resources may be used to satisfy that lien or judgment provided that the lien or judgment was entered into prior to the date of the present resolution, is not for the benefit of a person or entity designated by the Committee, and has been notified by the relevant State or Member States to the Committee;

“18. Decides that Member States may permit the addition to the accounts frozen pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 16 above of interest or other earnings due on those accounts or payments due under contracts, agreements or obligations that arose prior to the date on which those accounts became subject to the provisions of this resolution, provided that any such interest, other earnings and payments continue to be subject to these provisions and are frozen;

“19. Decides that the measures in paragraph 16 above shall not prevent a designated person or entity from making payment due under a contract entered into prior to the listing of such a person or entity, provided that the relevant States have determined that the payment is not directly or indirectly received by a person or entity designated pursuant to paragraph 16 above, and after notification by the relevant States to the Committee of the intention to make or receive such payments or to authorize, where appropriate, the unfreezing of funds, other financial assets or economic resources for this purpose, 10 working days prior to such authorization;

Designation criteria

“20. Decides that the measures contained in paragraphs 9 and 16 shall apply to the individuals and entities designated by the Committee as engaging in or providing support for acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic, including acts that threaten or impede the stabilization and reconciliation process or that fuel violence;

“21. Further decides in this regard that the measures contained in paragraphs 9 and 16 shall also apply to the individuals and entities designated by the Committee as:

(a) Acting in violation of the arms embargo established in paragraph 54 of resolution 2127 (2013) and extended by paragraph 1 of this resolution, or as having directly or indirectly supplied, sold, or transferred to armed groups or criminal networks in the Central African Republic, or as having been the recipient of arms or any related materiel, or any technical advice, training, or assistance, including financing and financial assistance, related to violent activities of armed groups or criminal networks in the Central African Republic;

(b) Involved in planning, directing, or committing acts in the Central African Republic that violate international human rights law or international humanitarian law, as applicable, or that constitute human rights abuses or violations, including those involving targeting of civilians, ethnic- or religious-based attacks, attacks on civilian objects, including administrative centres, courthouses, schools and hospitals, and abduction and forced displacement;

(c) Involved in planning, directing or committing acts involving sexual and gender-based violence in the Central African Republic;

(d) Recruiting or using children in armed conflict in the Central African Republic, in violation of applicable international law;

(e) Providing support for armed groups or criminal networks through the illicit exploitation or trade of natural resources, including diamonds, gold, wildlife as well as wildlife products in or from the Central African Republic;

(f) Obstructing the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Central African Republic, or access to, or distribution of, humanitarian assistance in the Central African Republic;

(g) Involved in planning, directing, sponsoring, or conducting attacks against UN missions or international security presences, including MINUSCA, the European Union training missions and French forces deployed under the conditions provided by paragraph 65 of resolution 2387 (2017) and which support them, as well as against humanitarian personnel;

(h) Being leaders of an entity that the Committee has designated pursuant to paragraphs 36 or 37 of resolution 2134 (2014), paragraphs 11 or 12 of resolution 2196 (2015), paragraphs 12 or 13 of resolution 2262 (2016) or this resolution, or having provided support to, or acted for or on behalf of, or at the direction of, an individual or an entity that the Committee has designated pursuant to paragraphs 36 or 37 of resolution 2134 (2014), paragraphs 11 or 12 of resolution 2196 (2015), paragraphs 12 or 13 of resolution 2262 (2016), paragraphs 16 or 17 of resolution 2339 (2017) or this resolution, or an entity owned or controlled by a designated individual or entity;

“22. Condemns all acts of incitement to violence, in particular on an ethnic or religious basis, that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic and decides that individuals and entities who commit such acts and then engage in or provide support for acts that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic could meet the designation criteria specified in paragraph 20 above;

“23. Welcomes measures taken by Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region to implement the Regional Initiative against Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources as endorsed in the 2010 Lusaka Declaration, including promoting the use by economic actors of Due Diligence Frameworks such as the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, and encourages all States, particularly those in the region, to continue to raise awareness of the due diligence guidelines;

Sanctions Committee

“24. Decides that the mandate of the Committee shall apply with respect to the measures imposed in paragraphs 54 and 55 of resolution 2127 (2013) and paragraphs 30 and 32 of resolution 2134 (2014) extended by this resolution;

“25. Emphasizes the importance of holding regular consultations with concerned Member States, international and regional and subregional organizations, as may be necessary, in particular neighbouring and regional States, in order to ensure full implementation of the measures renewed by this resolution, and in that regard, encourages the Committee to consider, where and when appropriate, visits to selected countries by the Chair and/or Committee members;

“26. Requests the Committee to identify possible cases of non-compliance with the measures pursuant to paragraphs 1, 2, 9 and 16 above, and to determine the appropriate course of action on each case, and requests the Chair, in regular reports to the Council pursuant to paragraph 41 below, to provide progress reports on the Committee’s work on this issue;

“27. Recalls the Kimberley Process’s decision that the Central African Republic may resume trade in rough diamonds from “compliant zones” established under conditions set forth by the Kimberley Process, notes that the Kimberley Process intends to keep the Security Council, the Committee and its Panel of Experts, and MINUSCA informed of its decisions and, requests the Kimberley Process Chair of the Working Group on Monitoring to periodically update the Committee on the work of the Kimberley Process Central African Republic Monitoring Team, including any decisions on areas designated as “compliant zones” and decisions related to the trade of the stockpiles of rough diamonds held in the Central African Republic;

“28. Calls for enhanced vigilance from international trading centres and States in the region to support the Central African Republic authorities’ efforts to re-establish legitimate trade and benefit from its natural resources; and commends the Central African Republic for taking special measures to enhance traceability of diamonds from compliant zones so that diamonds are not used for the benefit of armed groups or to destabilize the Central African Republic;

“29. Acknowledges the KP’s progress on the issue of the diamond stockpiles, and encourages the KP to facilitate the resolution of the issue, in cooperation with the Central African Republic authorities and in consultation with the Panel of Experts;

Panel of Experts

“30. Expresses its full support for the Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic established pursuant to paragraph 59 of resolution 2127 (2013);

“31. Decides to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts until 28 February 2019, expresses its intent to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding further extension no later than 31 January 2019 and requests the Secretary-General to take the necessary administrative measures as expeditiously as possible to support its action;

“32. Decides that the mandate of the Panel of Experts shall include the following tasks, to:

(a) Assist the Committee in carrying out its mandate as specified in this resolution;

(b) Gather, examine and analyse information from States, relevant United Nations bodies, regional organizations and other interested parties regarding the implementation of the measures decided in this resolution, in particular incidents of non-compliance, including to facilitate, upon request by Member States, assistance on capacity-building;

(c) Provide to the Security Council, after discussion with the Committee, a midterm report no later than 30 July 2018, and a final report by 31 December 2018, on the implementation of the measures imposed by paragraphs 54 and 55 of resolution 2127 (2013) and paragraphs 30 and 32 of resolution 2134 (2014) renewed by paragraphs 1, 2, 9 and 16 of this resolution;

(d) Submit progress updates to the Committee, especially in situations of urgency, or as the Panel deems necessary;

(e) Assist the Committee in refining and updating information on the list of individuals and entities designated by the Committee pursuant to the criteria renewed by paragraphs 20 and 21 above including through the provision of biometric information and additional information for the publicly available narrative summary of reasons for listing;

(f) Assist the Committee by providing information regarding individuals and entities that may meet the designation criteria in paragraphs 20 and 21 above, including by reporting such information to the Committee, as it becomes available, and to include in its formal written reports, the names of potential designees, appropriate identifying information, and relevant information regarding why the individual or entity may meet the designation criteria in paragraphs 20 and 21 above;

(g) Collect, in cooperation with MINUSCA, and report to the Committee acts of incitement to violence, in particular on an ethnic or religious basis, that undermine the peace, stability or security of the Central African Republic and identify those perpetrators;

(h) Cooperate with the Kimberley Process Central African Republic Monitoring Team to support the resumption of exports of rough diamonds from the Central African Republic and report to the Committee if the resumption of trade is destabilizing the Central African Republic or benefiting armed groups;

“33. Calls upon the Panel of Experts to cooperate actively with other Panels or Groups of Experts established by the Security Council, as relevant to the implementation of their mandate;

“34. Expresses particular concern about reports of illicit trafficking networks which continue to fund and supply armed groups in the Central African Republic, and encourages the Panel, in the course of carrying out its mandate, to devote special attention to the analysis of such networks;

“35. Requests the Panel of experts to include the necessary gender expertise, in line with paragraph 6 of resolution 2242 (2015), and encourages the Panel to integrate gender as a cross-cutting issue across its investigations and reporting;

“36. Urges the Central African Republic, its neighbouring States and other Member States of the ICGLR to cooperate at the regional level to investigate and combat criminal networks and armed groups involved in the illegal exploitation and smuggling of natural resources including gold, diamonds and wildlife poaching and trafficking;

“37. Urges all parties, and all Member States, as well as international, regional and subregional organizations to ensure cooperation with the Panel of Experts and the safety of its members;

“38. Further urges all Member States and all relevant United Nations bodies to ensure unhindered access, in particular to persons, documents and sites in order for the Panel of Experts to execute its mandate;

“39. Requests the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict and the Special Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict to continue sharing relevant information with the Committee in accordance with paragraph 7 of resolution 1960 (2010) and paragraph 9 of resolution 1998 (2011);

Reporting and review

“40. Calls upon all States, particularly those in the region and those in which designated individuals and entities designated are based, to actively implement the measures contained in this resolution and to regularly report to the Committee on the actions they have taken to implement the measures imposed by paragraphs 54 and 55 of resolution 2127 (2013) and paragraphs 30 and 32 of resolution 2134 (2014) renewed by paragraphs 1, 2, 9 and 16 of this resolution;

“41. Requests the Committee to report orally, through its Chair, at least once per year to the Council, on the state of the overall work of the Committee, including alongside the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic on the situation in the Central African Republic as appropriate, and encourages the Chair to hold regular briefings for all interested Member States;

“42. Affirms that it shall keep the situation in the Central African Republic under continuous review and that it shall be prepared to review the appropriateness of the measures contained in this resolution, including the strengthening through additional measures, modification, suspension or lifting of the measures, as may be needed at any time in light of the progress achieved in the stabilization of the country and compliance with this resolution;

“43. Requests in this regard the Secretariat to provide to the Security Council, within the next 6 months, benchmarks to assess the arms embargo measures according to the progress of the SSR, including FACA and internal security forces and their needs on the basis of option 3 of the letter of the Secretary General addressed to the President of the Security Council on 10 July 2017;

“44. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”