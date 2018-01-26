On 26 January 2018, the Committee renewed the listing and enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and underline in the entry specified below on its List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and other measures relating to attempts to illicitly export petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya (the Libya Sanctions List), set out in paragraphs 15 and/or 17 of Security Council resolution 1970 (2011) and/or paragraph 19 of resolution 1973 (2011), or paragraph 10 of resolution 2146 (2014) as extended and modified by paragraph 2 of resolution 2362 (2017), adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

LYe.005 Name: Lynn S

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Aug. 2017 (amended on 31 Oct. 2017 and 26 January 2018) Other information: IMO: 8706349 Listed pursuant to paragraphs 10 (a) and 10 (b) of resolution 2146 (2014), as extended and modified by paragraph 2 of resolution 2362 (2017) (prohibition to load, transport or discharge; prohibition to enter ports). Pursuant to paragraph 11 of resolution 2146, this designation was renewed by the Committee on 31 October 2017 26 January 2018 (previous extension valid until 29 January 2018) and is valid until 29 January 2018 28 April 2018 , unless terminated earlier by the Committee pursuant to paragraph 12 of resolution 2146. Flag State: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As of 6 October 2017, the vessel was located in the territorial waters of Lebanon, when it set sail heading West.

The Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summary of reasons for listing of the above entry, at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1970/materials/summaries-0.

The updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1970/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Libya Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.