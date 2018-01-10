The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Kairat Umarov (Kazakhstan):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the peace process in Colombia and shared the assessment of the Secretary-General set out in his first report on the work of the United Nations Verification Mission.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the leadership and continued commitment of the parties and the positive developments over the past three months, including the transformation of the People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) from an armed group into a political party, and urged continued momentum towards full implementation of the peace agreement, including the full political, legal and socioeconomic reincorporation of FARC.

The members of the Security Council echoed the Secretary-General’s concern about increased insecurity in some of the areas affected by the conflict, welcomed the important efforts by the Government of Colombia to address these concerns, as well as steps to address other issues including access to land, and looked forward to their swift implementation.

The members of the Security Council regretted today’s attacks by the National Liberation Army (ELN) and hoped that the Government of Colombia and ELN would resume work to agree a renewal and strengthening of the ceasefire in order to prevent a return to conflict and protect the humanitarian gains achieved over the past three months.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the visit to Colombia of the United Nations Secretary-General planned for 13 January in support of the peace agreement.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support and appreciation for the work of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Jean Arnault, and the United Nations Verification Mission.