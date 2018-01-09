On 22 December 2017, the Group of Experts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo transmitted its midterm report to the President of the Security Council (S/2017/1091). The report is currently available on the Committee’s website via the following link: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1533/work-and-mandate/expert-reports.

In this connection, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo wishes to draw attention to the following recommendation cited in the above report:

Paragraph 101 (a) - The Group recommends that the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo “Inform international buyers regarding stolen DRC export certificates of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), which may have been or could be used to illegally export gold”.