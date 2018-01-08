On 29 December, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held a meeting with Marie-Noëlle Koyara, Minister for National Defence of the Central African Republic, Henry Wanzet Linguissara, Minister for Interior and Public Security of the Central African Republic, Kenneth Gluck, Deputy Special Representative and Deputy Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), Major General Fernando García Blázquez, Commander of the European Union Training Mission in the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA), and the Panel of Experts to discuss the issues related to the arms embargo established by resolution 2127 (2013) and renewed by resolution 2339 (2017).

Committee members underlined importance to ensure the proper management of weapons and ammunition in the Central African Republic and commended Central African Republic authorities and MINUSCA for their efforts to restore peace and security in the country. Delegations also noted that the embargo was designed to stem the flow of arms from the region into the country and encouraged the Central African Republic authorities to closely work with the neighbouring States to counter arms and ammunition trafficking.