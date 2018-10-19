The archives of former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon have been made available online for public consultation via the website of the United Nations Archives and Records Management Section: search.archives.un.org/secretary-general-ban-ki-moon-2007-2018.

Unlike the official documents of the United Nations, which are available through the Dag Hammarskjöld Library, the Organization’s archives are comprised of its internal working papers. Typically, United Nations archives are only released after 20 years, but in this case, former Secretary-General Ban’s office worked with the Archives and Records Management Section to ensure that his archives were released as soon, and as widely, as possible.

By making the former Secretary-General’s archives available for public consultation, the United Nations is effecting its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Many of the Secretary-General’s records, even those which were marked Confidential or Strictly Confidential, are now open for review.

If you would like more information on these, or any other United Nations archives, please contact arms@un.org or visit the Archives and Records Management Section’s website at archives.un.org.