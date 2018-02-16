The sixty-seventh volume of the Yearbook of the United Nations, which covers the Organization’s global activities in 2013, was released today online at https://unyearbook.un.org/.

As Secretary-General António Guterres states in the foreword to the volume, the Yearbook “is the authoritative reference work on the activities and concerns of the entire United Nations system in a single year […] This volume, along with other Yearbooks stretching back to 1946, provides critical information for people today and lessons for the diplomats of the future. I hope it will contribute to fulfilling our vital mission.”

Fully indexed, the 33-chapter, 1,606-page Yearbook includes all major General Assembly, Security Council and Economic and Social Council resolutions and decisions, uniquely placing them in a narrative context of United Nations consideration, deliberation and action. In preparing the work, the Yearbook editorial team researched and drew information from more than 10,000 official United Nations documents pertaining to all aspects of the Organization’s work.

The present volume records the work of the United Nations in 2013 as the Organization responded to the sharp rise in violent extremism and terrorist attacks around the world; worked to end violence and alleviate suffering in South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and elsewhere; adopted the landmark Arms Trade Treaty in April; and laid the foundations for a legally binding treaty to ban nuclear weapons that came to fruition in 2017. It also highlights the Organization’s efforts to address the mounting humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, where millions of people were displaced by the escalating civil war in Syria, and assisted those fleeing violence in other regions.

Full access to all previous volumes of the Yearbook collection, dating to the 1946–47 edition, is provided online at https://unyearbook.un.org/.

The Yearbook Express, also available on the website, features chapter introductions to selected Yearbooks in all six official United Nations languages. The Twitter account @UNYearbook provides a historical perspective on current United Nations activities and concerns.

The Yearbook of the United Nations 2013, volume 67, will be available in print in March.