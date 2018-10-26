The Department of Public Information will organize a teachers’ workshop on human rights education on 2 November to celebrate diversity and combat discrimination. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Conference Room 12 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Organized by The Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme, the workshop will feature Stories that Move: A Toolbox against Discrimination and Facing History and Ourselves. It marks the eightieth anniversary of the Kristallnacht Pogrom of 9 November 1938.

In observance of the seventieth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, keynote speaker Ramu Damodaran will address the relevance of the Declaration in combatting anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination. Mr. Damodaran is Chief of the United Nations Academic Impact initiative.

Karen Murphy and Kevin Feinberg from Facing History and Ourselves will model best practices in teaching about the Declaration and developing the ability of students to think critically. Facing History and Ourselves explores such issues as human rights, anti-Semitism, religious intolerance, racial bigotry, genocide and mass violence, and the Holocaust.

Karen Polak, senior educator from the Anne Frank House in the Netherlands, will present Stories that Move: A Toolbox against Discrimination, an online educational resource against discrimination. This online resource integrates innovative teaching methodology, digital tools and primary resource material such as film clips of young people sharing their experiences of exclusion, discrimination and hate crimes.

Managed by the Public Information Department’s Education Outreach Section, The Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme was mandated by General Assembly resolution 60/7 to honour the memory of Holocaust victims and to prevent future acts of genocide.

For more information, please contact Tracey Petersen at tel.: +1 212 963 4578 or email: petersen3@un.org.