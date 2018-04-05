The United Nations Department of Public Information will hold a multimedia presentation titled “Second Generation — The Things I Didn’t Tell My Father” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 April, in Conference Room 1 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Michel Kichka, Professor at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, member of the Cartooning for Peace initiative and author of graphic novels, will share his personal story as a second-generation Holocaust survivor. Through his graphic novel, Mr. Kichka tells his autobiographical tale and recalls the significant moments of his childhood, adolescence and life overshadowed by the Holocaust, from Belgium to Israel, from nightmares to funny anecdotes, and ultimately, to moments of joy and liberation.

Mr. Kichka will explain the creative process which led him to draw and write the book. His art and talent helped him to deal with the trauma his father and Holocaust survivor Henri Kichka had suffered. Imprisoned by the Nazis at age 14, Henri Kichka spent more than three years in concentration camps during the Second World War, which had an impact on Michel and his siblings when they were growing up.

His relationship with his father was also documented in the film Kichka: Life Is a Cartoon, directed by Delfina Jalowik and produced by Jürgen Kaumkötter, which premiered last month in Brussels, Belgium.

In 2019, an animated film that is also based on his novel and titled My Father’s Secrets will be produced by Véra Belmont. Mr. Kichka also helps to draw the attention of young people to major problems in society through his work with the Cartooning for Peace initiative, which is published by media outlets around the world.

The 11 April event, which also marks Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day on the Hebrew calendar, is open to journalists. For accreditation, please visit the United Nations Media Liaison and Accreditation Unit at www.un.org/media/accreditation.

The Department of Public Information’s Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme, which was established in 2005 to further Holocaust education and remembrance to help prevent genocide, is led by its Education Outreach Section. For more information about its activities, please visit www.un.org/Holocaustremembrance. Media Contact: Kimberly Mann, Chief, Education Outreach Section, at email: mann@un.org.