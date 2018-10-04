The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) today approved its work programme for the seventy‑third session, which covers topics ranging from the decolonization of the 17 remaining Non‑Self‑Governing Territories, through the peaceful uses of outer space, to the plight of Palestine refugees and Israel’s practices in the occupied Palestinian and other Arab territories.

At the outset of today’s organizational meeting, Committee Chair Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. (Liberia) introduced his Vice-Chairs ‑ Faisal Nasser M. Alhakbani (Saudi Arabia), Dániel Goldea (Hungary) and Michael O’Toole (Ireland) ‑ as well as Luis Mauricio Arancibia Fernández (Bolivia), who will serve as Rapporteur.

According to its work programme (documents A/C.4/73/1 and A/C.4/73/L.1), the Committee will first consider decolonization issues during a general debate to be held from 8 to 16 October. The Chair said he has received an aide-mémoire containing 155 requests for hearings on French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Guam, New Caledonia, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Western Sahara. The aide-mémoire has also been circulated to delegations by email, he noted, adding that the President of French Polynesia, as well as the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, the Premier of Montserrat and the President of New Caledonia, or their representatives, will address the Committee.

Between 18 and 19 October, the Committee will hold a general debate on questions relating to information, and from 23 until 25 October, it will hold three meetings on international cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space. As in previous sessions, members agreed to establish a working group of the whole on outer space, to be chaired by the delegation of Mexico.

The Committee will convene one meeting on the University for Peace on 26 October, and beginning on 30 October, it will hold a four-day comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects. The Committee will review special political missions on 30 October, assistance in mine action on 1 November and the effects of atomic radiation on 2 November.

On 9 November and 12 November, the Committee will consider aspects of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). From 13 to 15 November, it is expected to take up the report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories. On 16 November, the Committee is expected to take action on proposals and all outstanding agenda items.

With its overall work expected to conclude by 16 November, the Fourth Committee will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Monday, 8 October, to begin its consideration of decolonization issues.