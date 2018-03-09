Concluding its work today, the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations approved the draft report of its 2018 session (document A/AC.121/2018/L.3).

Mohammad Helmy Ahmad Aboulwafa (Egypt), Special Committee Rapporteur, introduced the draft report, which lays out the proposals, recommendations and conclusions submitted by the panel’s Working Group of the Whole on a wide range of peacekeeping issues.

Special Committee Chair Tijjani Muhammad Bande (Nigeria) made closing remarks.

The session began at Headquarters on 12 February.