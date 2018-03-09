  1. Home
GA/PK/233
9 March 2018
257th Meeting (Night)

Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations Approves Draft Report, Concluding 2018 Session

Concluding its work today, the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations approved the draft report of its 2018 session (document A/AC.121/2018/L.3).

Mohammad Helmy Ahmad Aboulwafa (Egypt), Special Committee Rapporteur, introduced the draft report, which lays out the proposals, recommendations and conclusions submitted by the panel’s Working Group of the Whole on a wide range of peacekeeping issues.

Special Committee Chair Tijjani Muhammad Bande (Nigeria) made closing remarks.

The session began at Headquarters on 12 February.

