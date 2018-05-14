Following is the statement by the General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People regarding the situation in Gaza:

The United Nations General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People condemns the excessive and disproportionate use of force by Israeli security forces against peaceful Palestinian demonstrators at the Gaza fence with Israel, in the context of the “Great March of Return”, which today alone resulted in the killing of 55 Palestinians and 2,771 injured. Since 30 March, the start of the six‑week campaign by Palestinians calling for their right of return in accordance with General Assembly resolution 194 (III) and the right to exercise their inalienable rights of self‑determination and independence, Israeli security forces have killed 110 and injured 12,271 Palestinians.

The Committee demands that the occupying Power abide by its obligation to protect civilians under its control, in accordance with international law, international human rights and humanitarian law. It reiterates the Secretary‑General’s call for an impartial and independent investigation into the recent incidents. It also strongly calls for an end to the illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip that, since 2007, has collectively punished the Gazan population and brought the Strip to the verge of a total humanitarian collapse.

These events take place against the background of 50 years of occupation, on the eve of 70 years of the Nakba, and today’s transfer of the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. As stated by an overwhelming majority of Member States, such a move is in flagrant violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 476 (1980), 478 (1980) and 2334 (2016), as well as General Assembly resolutions 181 (II) and A/72/15. The Committee joins those voices reiterating that regardless of unilateral actions East Jerusalem remains an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, and that Jerusalem remains a final status issue to be resolved by negotiations between the parties.

The Committee urges all sides to de‑escalate tensions in Jerusalem and calls for an end to the violence. The Committee further stresses the need for urgent collective efforts leading to the realization of a two‑State solution, based on the pre‑1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as the capital of the independent State of Palestine, living in peace with its neighbours.