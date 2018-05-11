The Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will convene the United Nations Forum on the Question of Palestine under the theme “70 Years after 1948 — Lessons to Achieve a Sustainable Peace” on 17 and 18 May in the Trusteeship Council Chamber of United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Organized in accordance with United Nations General Assembly resolutions 72/11 and 72/13 of 30 November 2017, the Forum will bring together Palestinian, Israeli and international experts, representatives of the diplomatic community and civil society for a constructive debate in support of collective efforts to launch credible negotiations, leading to a just resolution of all final status issues as part of a comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 17 May, the Forum’s opening session will hear remarks by Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Fodé Seck, Chairman of the Committee, and Hanan Ashrawi, Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The second part of that session will provide an opportunity for short statements by representatives of Governments, intergovernmental organizations and the United Nations system.

The Forum will feature four plenary sessions over the two-day period, concluding on the evening of 18 May. Each plenary will have a discussion period. English will be the event’s official language, with interpretation available in all six official languages of the United Nations (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish).

The Forum is open to the public and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2I9BqXW. Registration will close on 13 May.

The Forum can be watched live on UN Web TV at http://webtv.un.org/. The Division for Palestinian Rights will regularly provide updates, as well as the programme and press releases, on its website at www.un.org/unispal/; and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/unispal and Facebook at www.facebook.com/UN.palestinianrights/, using #Rights4Palestine.

The Chairman’s summary and the full report of the proceedings will be issued, in due course, as a publication of the Division for Palestinian Rights. For media inquiries and further information, please contact the Forum Secretariat at email: dpr-meeting@un.org.