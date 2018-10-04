The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) of the United Nations General Assembly held its first meeting of the seventy‑third session this morning, introducing the Bureau and approving its organization of work.

At the meeting’s outset, the Committee elected by acclamation Mehdi Remaoun (Algeria) as a Vice‑Chair.

Committee Chair Jorge Skinner‑Klée (Guatemala) then introduced the Bureau’s remaining members: Vice‑Chairs Hessa Muneer Al Ateibi (United Arab Emirates) and Cédric Braquetti (Monaco); and Rapporteur Anneli Lepp (Estonia).

Addressing the programme of work, Committee Secretary Emer Herity allocated a new sub‑item under agenda item 20, Sustainable Development, on “The role of international community in the prevention of the radiation threat in Central Asia”.

Chair Skinner‑Klée noted that the Second Committee and Economic and Social Council will hold a joint meeting on “The circular economy in practice” on 10 October.

He added that the Committee’s general debate will include a keynote address by Homi Kharas, Interim Vice‑President and Director of the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution.

The Committee will also be holding two side events, Mr. Skinner‑Klée said. One will be on “Infrastructure and sustainable development: Making infrastructure investments work for women and girls”, on 16 October, and another on “Debt vulnerabilities in emerging markets and developing countries”, on 23 October.

The Committee will meet again on Monday, 8 October at 10 a.m. to begin its general debate.