The General Assembly today elected Mustapha El Baaj (Morocco) to the roster of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for a term until 30 June 2020, selecting him from a list of candidates submitted to it by the Security Council (document A/73/578).

The Residual Mechanism was created in 2010 to perform the remaining functions of the now-closed International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, set up in the 1990s to investigate and prosecute mass atrocity crimes. Its responsibilities include tracking and prosecuting remaining fugitives, completing appeal proceedings, reviewing judgements and conducting retrials.

Also today, the Assembly adopted a consensus resolution (document A/73/L.73) deciding to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the International Labour Organization (ILO) on 10 April under the theme “the future of work”. By its terms, it decided that the ILO Director-General, the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, the President of the International Organization of Employers and a youth representative to be identified by the Assembly President will address a commemorative plenary meeting on that day.

Introducing the resolution, Courtenay Rattray (Jamaica) said ILO, which emerged from the ashes of the First World War, was founded on the belief that social justice is essential to lasting peace. “Indeed, its work affects us all,” he said. Its centenary reaffirms the strength and resilience of multilateralism and will inspire the United Nations as it strives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

