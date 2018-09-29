Note: A complete summary of today's meetings will be available after their conclusion.

Statements

EDGARS RINKĒVIČS, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia , said that the end of the First World War marked the birth of a new Europe which promised self‑determination, democracy and prosperity for its citizens with the establishment of the League of Nations. However, the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Latvia and much of the European continent is a harsh reminder of what happens when serious violations of international law are tolerated. The Russian Federation, the official successor of the Soviet Union, still does not acknowledge well‑documented facts of history. He called on that country to embrace the truth and clearly condemn the actions of the Soviet Union, adding that the protection of human rights was essential to Latvia’s transition to a democratic society.

The United Nations must be capable of defending human rights in any situation, be it the bombing of civilians in Syria or the persecution of Crimean Tatars by the Russian authorities, he continued. Security and human rights go hand in hand. A free press is vital for peace and justice and he urged the Russian Federation to release illegally detained Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is entering day 139 of his hunger strike today. He also called on Myanmar authorities to free the two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. All nations must adhere to their commitments under international law and human rights, especially regarding freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, which have deteriorated notably during the past year.

He voiced his support for the reform process initiated by the Secretary‑General in the areas of peace and security, development and management and for those reforms to be implemented swiftly. “This is a unique organization with a heavy responsibility,” he emphasized, observing that Security Council reform is long overdue. However, that stalemate should not impede progress elsewhere. The Human Rights Council must be strong, effective and capable of reacting quickly to serious human rights violations in any part of the world. Latvia is engaged in the process of improving the effectiveness of that Council, he said, adding that a prevention‑focused United Nations is even more important given that conflicts and crises not prevented tend to drag on for years and decades.

No nation was ever secure in isolation, he pointed out, stressing that Member States have a responsibility for one another’s security. Further, at the beginning of the twentieth century, combatants accounted for 90 per cent of conflict‑related casualties. Today, 90 per cent of the casualties are civilians. Calling on all States to become parties to the Arms Trade Treaty, he underscored that the future of multilateralism will depend more on changes in the attitudes of Member States than on reforms of the Organization’s system. “We should admit the United Nations for what it is. It is not perfect,” he said. Nonetheless, it still remains a very necessary instrument for maintenance of peace, economic development and codification of international laws.

RIMBINK PATO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea , said his country was set to host the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum and emerge onto the global stage like never before. As the largest Pacific island economy, Papua New Guinea, with its rich natural resources, is joining other countries in the region to protect the ocean. The Forum seeks to promote prosperity through trade, protect the environment, foster inclusive policymaking and defend gender equality. Further, international trade is an important engine for inclusive economic growth and poverty eradication, he said, calling for respect of the rules‑based multilateral trade system.

Marking the forty‑third anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence, he said efforts continue to consolidate economic and structural reforms; the country’s economic outlook is positive. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a solid pathway towards improved livelihoods. His Government recognizes the importance of putting in place the building blocks needed to enable inclusive and participatory development. Creating employment opportunities is essential to addressing the needs of the country’s youth. In addition, one of the greatest challenges facing the country is ensuring women and girls enjoy full equality. To that end, legislation is in place to combat gender‑based violence.

Guided by the Paris Agreement, regional leaders are reaffirming their strong commitment to work together to combat the adverse effects of climate change, he continued. Papua New Guinea recently experienced a tragic and unprecedented earthquake which killed nearly 200 people and displaced 600,000. The event destroyed vital infrastructure and resulted in an economic slowdown, he noted, thanking international partners who have provided assistance and are helping revamp disaster response plans. He also welcomed efforts to replenish climate finance in the Green Climate Fund, stressing that improved access to financing is especially important for small island developing States.

Papua New Guinea remains committed to the 2019 referendum in the autonomous region of Bougainville as outlined in the Bougainville Peace Agreement. His Government welcomes the easing of tensions in the Korean peninsula and commends efforts to encourage peaceful dialogue. Providing an update of the status of refugees and migrants on Manus Island, he said the Island’s migrant processing centre officially closed last year and efforts are under way to resettle qualified asylum seekers. Efforts are also under way to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the country’s territorial waters. The Pacific Islands Forum is working to secure the region’s maritime borders and eliminate marine litter. He urged the international community to engage with Pacific island States according to accepted international norms so the region can be characterized by stability and security.

YOUSUF BIN ALAWI BIN ABDALLAH, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Oman , said that the work of the United Nations must focus on settling international disputes and achieving peace. Underscoring that dialogue and negotiations are the most convenient means for resolving differences, he stressed that his country will spare no effort to support the initiatives that will spread peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

Peace is a central building block for development, and the Palestinian question is the central problem for the Middle East, he went on to say. The cooperation of the international community in creating a conducive environment to help the parties involved resolve the conflict is a matter of strategic urgency. Despite the stalemate in the process, it is important to create favourable conditions for the two parties to reach a settlement based on the two‑State solution. If the Palestinian State is not established there will be no end to the cycle of violence. He called on the countries of the world, particularly the United States, to consider the future of this cause.

The suffering of Yemen is due to the collapse of the infrastructure including health, education and other crucial services that affect the day‑to‑day life of citizens, he continued. The international community must double its efforts to help that country, he said, welcoming efforts by the United Nations and the countries of the Arab coalition to establish a humanitarian medical airlift for patients with critical conditions to receive proper medical treatment under the auspices of the United Nations. He also voiced support for the efforts of the Special Envoy to Yemen. The political solution should take into account the reality in Yemen and all parties should be given a chance to fulfil a prosperous future for their country.

He lauded the efforts of the Special Envoy to Syria to help parties build on efforts to stop the war and reach a reconciliation that ends the conflict. He also welcomed the positive developments in the African horn region and the understanding reached by States in the region, and expressed support for the efforts of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the pivotal role played by his country that contribute to achieving stability in the African Horn. He renewed his country’s call to all countries of the world to adhere to the principles of the United Nations Charter and to resolve differences through peaceful means.

SUSHMA SWARAJ, Minister for External Affairs of India , highlighted how her country has initiated unprecedented economic and social transformations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. India has implemented the world’s largest financial inclusion, health insurance and housing schemes — which will benefit millions — as well as entrepreneurship and skill development programmes. These initiatives have at their core the welfare of women, she stressed, adding that, whereas some developed nations with big economies only offer six weeks of paid leave, women will get twenty‑six weeks under a new national scheme.

Underdeveloped and developing nations are the worst victims of climate change, she continued, underscoring that “those who have exploited nature for their immediate needs cannot abdicate their responsibilities”. Developed nations must lift the deprived with financial and technical resources. The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities was reiterated in the 2015 Paris Agreement. India has risen to the challenge, notably by launching the International Solar Alliance in partnership with France. The Alliance is now comprised of 68 members.

Terrorism, which represents the second existential threat to humanity, is bred across India’s border to the west, she said, adding: “Our neighbour’s expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity.” The fact that Osama bin Laden, the architect of the 11 September 2001 attacks, was given safe haven in Pakistan is evidence of this. Challenging the idea that India is sabotaging peace talks, she said that such talks had begun many times and that if they stopped, it was only because of Pakistan’s behaviour. Her country accepted Pakistan’s proposal of a meeting between the two countries’ Foreign Ministers in New York. But, soon after, terrorists killed three of her country’s jawans [junior soldiers], she recalled, questioning the idea that this could indicate a desire for dialogue. Further, Pakistan accuses India of violating human rights. Yet, “those who take innocent lives in pursuit of war by other means are defenders of inhuman behaviour, not of human rights”, she said.

She reaffirmed the need to bring terrorists to accountability through international law and, underscoring that India proposed a draft document on the comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations in 1996, she called on the General Assembly to come to an agreement on this accord. The League of Nations went into meltdown because it was unwilling to accept the need for reform. The United Nations must not make that mistake, she said, urging those present to “change the institution’s head and heart to make both compatible to contemporary reality”.

WALID AL-MOUALEM, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria , said it has been more than seven years since the beginning of the dirty war against Syria. His country remains committed to fighting until all terrorist groups, as well as any illegal foreign presence, are purged from Syrian territories. Certain States have denied Syria its right, under international law, and its national duty to combat terrorism and protect its people within its own borders. At the same time, these Governments formed an illegitimate international coalition, led by the United States, on the pretext of combating terrorism. The so‑called coalition has done everything except fight terrorism. It has become clear that the coalition’s goals are in perfect alignment with the terrorist groups, providing direct military support to terrorists on multiple occasions as they fought the Syrian army.

The situation today is more stable and secure thanks to progress made, he noted. The Government continues to rehabilitate the areas destroyed by terrorists to restore normalcy. Conditions are now present for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. Thanks to the Russian Federation, the Syrian Government will spare no effort to facilitate the return of those refugees and meet their basic needs. A special committee was recently established to coordinate the return of refugees to Syria and help them regain their lives. Syria has called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to facilitate these returns. However, some western countries continue to prevent the return of refugees. They are spreading irrational fears among refugees and are politicizing what should be a purely humanitarian issue.

As Syria moves ahead on counter‑terrorism, reconstruction and the return of refugees, it remains committed to the political process without compromising its national principles, he continued. These include preserving the sovereignty, independence and territorial unity of Syria, protecting the exclusive rights of Syrians to determine the future of their country without external interference, and eradicating terrorism from the country. His Government has engaged positively in the Geneva talks, Astana process and the Syrian national dialogue in Sochi. However, it has always been the other parties that rejected dialogue and resorted to terrorism and foreign interference to achieve their goals. Local reconciliation is also under way with agreements aimed at helping to restore stability and a normal life to these areas and allow people to return to the homes they were forced to leave because of terrorism.

He went on to say that Syria completely eliminated its chemical program and fulfilled its commitments as a member of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), as confirmed by numerous OPCW reports. Furthermore, Syria has always cooperated with OPCW to the largest extent possible. Unfortunately, every time his Government expresses its readiness to receive objective and professional teams to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons, certain countries block such efforts; they know that the conclusions of the investigations would not satisfy their ill intentions against Syria. These countries have ready‑made accusations and scenarios to justify their aggression. Such was the case when the United States, France and the United Kingdom launched a wanton aggression on Syria in April, claiming, without evidence, that chemical weapons had been used.

He also said that the terrorist organization known as the “White Helmets” — created by British intelligence under a humanitarian cover — was the main tool used to mislead public opinion and fabricate accusations on the use of chemical weapons. This organization is part of the Al‑Qaida‑affiliated Nusrah Front. Despite all allegations, Syria remains committed to liberating all its territory without concern for the black banners of terrorists or the theatrics of the White Helmets. Meanwhile, the Turkish regime continues to support terrorists in Syria. It has trained and armed terrorists, turning Turkey into a hub and a corridor for terrorists on their way to Syria. Israel continues to occupy a part of land in the Syrian Golan and Syrian people there continue to suffer because of its oppressive and aggressive policies. Israel even supported terrorist groups operating in southern Syria. He also strongly condemned the decision of the United States Administration to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, which proves once again the United States’ disregard for international treaties and conventions.

RI YONG HO, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea , noted that peace and development, which is being threatened around the world, is also being newly created on the Korean Peninsula. In April this year, Comrade Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of his country, put forward a new strategy concentrating all efforts on the socialist economic reconstruction. Because his country has sufficiently consolidated national defence capabilities, the Government is turning to economic construction and that requires a peaceful environment. Comrade Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted energetic summit‑level diplomatic activities with a firm determination to turn the Korean Peninsula into a land of peace free from both nuclear weapons and threats, thus making an important breakthrough in improving North‑South relations and relations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States.

The key to consolidating peace and security in the Korean Peninsula is to thoroughly implement the Joint Statement adopted in June at the historic summit in Singapore, he stressed. That Statement contains all issues regarding solutions such as terminating the decades‑long hostility between the two countries and establishing new relations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States aimed at building a solid peace regime on the Peninsula while realizing its complete denuclearization. Once it is implemented, and concerted efforts are made by all stakeholders at bringing down the barriers of mistrust and rebuilding trust, the current trend towards détente will turn into durable peace. “The Korean Peninsula, the hottest spot in the globe, will become the cradle of peace and prosperity,” he stated.

Even before that summit, his Government took significant goodwill measures such as stopping nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, dismantling the nuclear test site in a transparent manner and affirming not to transfer nuclear weapons and technology under any circumstances, he continued. “However, we do not see any corresponding response from the United States,” he said, noting its insistence on denuclearization‑first, as well as its increases to the level of pressure by sanctions. “The perception that sanctions can bring us to our knees is a pipe dream,” he said, adding that the recent deadlock is because the United States relies on coercive methods that are lethal to trust‑building.

In less than five months, the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea met three times and through their meetings and talks, they have been building trust in each other, he pointed out. The dialogues in many areas, including politics, military, humanitarian work and sports are very active, and the atmosphere of reconciliation has been high like never before. If the party to the denuclearization issue had been the Republic of Korea and not the United States, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would not have come to such a deadlock. The United States, which possessed nuclear weapons before his country did, is the only country that used them in war. “We did not even throw a pebble stone at the United States soil during the Korean War,” he said, but the United States threatened to drop atomic bombs in his country and kept bringing in strategic nuclear arsenals to its doorsteps. At this critical juncture, he added, the United States should make a foresighted judgement that implementing the commitment made in Singapore will be in its best national interests.

Turning to his Government’s new policy line of concentrating all efforts on economic construction, he called it the right political choice, not only in improving people’s lives in the country but also in realizing the common desire of people around the world for peace. Calling on the international community to support his country, he added that the United Nations has a role to play in the implementation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea‑United States Joint Statement. The Security Council that was once so eager to express “concern” about the tense situation in the Korean Peninsula now keeps silent about the precious momentum for peace there. Worse still, the Council is rejecting the proposal by some of its member States to issue a presidential statement that welcomes the summit and the Statement, he said, calling on the United Nations to support developments that are helpful in ensuring international peace.

ABDELKADER MESSAHEL, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria , said global concerns with regard to nuclear weapons have never been so great since the cold war. Climate change is developing faster than the international community can respond and inequality is increasing. Nationalism and xenophobia are getting worse. The seriousness of these challenges is heightened by a financial crisis that is still present. This is even more alarming because of the emergence of unilateralism and protectionist desires. The international community cannot content itself with the perpetuation of the global order which no longer promotes universal values of peace and development. Rather than contributing to improving the lives of people, financial resources are being concentrated in the hands of the few. A genuine global moral crisis is being faced. The theme for the seventy‑third session is particularly appropriate. Today, the United Nations must find a way to enable it to play the role that its founders assigned it.

The United Nations remains the forum for dialogue among all nations, but it must also provide the changes that are necessary to bring this about, he said. The reform of the United Nations itself is imperative and it must relate to the structures as well as the functioning of the Organization, particularly the Security Council and repairing the injustice done to the African continent in terms of representation in the two categories of members for the Council. The reform must also take into account the General Assembly and the strengthening of its authority. There is an ever greater consensus around this issue.

With regard to the Western Sahara, he said that resolving the issue cannot be done other than through the exercise of self‑determination by the people there. His Government supports the work of the Secretary‑General and the Special Envoy and he hopes that their action will contribute to the resumption of unconditional negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario Front to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.

Algeria was the first target of terrorism at the turn of the last century, he noted. Now that threat has become a global scourge. Algeria’s experience, which his country is prepared to share, is based on the belief that any strategy to combat terrorism must address its root causes and must be accompanied by a fight against radicalization and violent extremism.

YLDIZ POLLACK-BEIGLE, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Suriname , said a rules‑based world order with the United Nations at its centre is needed to address global concerns. Noting that the mitigation of climate change requires the mobilization of funds, she pointed out that Suriname is among the most threatened countries that are directly impacted by the rise of sea levels. Approximately 80 per cent of its population resides in the coastal area, where its main productive activities are also concentrated. The forces of nature which recently struck again in the Caribbean and elsewhere are evidence the international community must move beyond the rhetoric and take immediate action.

As a commodity‑based export economy, Suriname is facing economic challenges, she noted. The downturn in gold and oil prices three years ago and the closure of the century‑old bauxite operations in 2016 have caused the economy to contract. The Government lost a third of its fiscal revenue. It put in place significant reforms that have borne fruit, but the country still faces obstacles that are unjustifiable, notably its classification as a middle‑income country. This classification based on gross domestic product (GDP) per capita does not reflect her country’s vulnerabilities. “We strongly reject this unrealistic classification which disregards the full set of challenges that we face,” she stated. Underlining that access to concessional financing is critical, she said an atmosphere of trust and political will is crucial to address all matters of concern through dialogue.

Suriname contributes significantly to the mitigation of the effects of climate change through its high forest cover and low deforestation rate, she pointed out. Yet, global commitments based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities have yet to be materialized. What is more, Suriname does not fully benefit from global arrangements associated with sound forest management even though it stores 18 per cent of tropical forest carbon. In that context, her country will host a high‑level conference on climate finance mobilization in February 2019, aiming to initiate and implement new models of eco‑sustainability to improve the quality of life for all.

Due to its open borders, Suriname is strengthening its cooperation with adjacent and other countries to effectively combat transnational organized crime and its consequences, she continued. International cooperation has been solicited to protect her country’s unique biodiversity that is threatened by poaching and the illegal trade in endangered species. Regarding trade, she said it is reprehensible that economically powerful countries resort to unilateral sanctions when they encounter ideological, political or trade differences, and voiced disapproval for the continuation of the financial and commercial embargo against Cuba and its people. Reaffirming that multilateralism remains essential, she stressed the need to make the United Nations more relevant by making it more democratic, transparent and accountable.

VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore , noting that multilateralism is at a crossroad, acknowledged that sometimes, it has been oversold as a panacea. Nonetheless, in this perilous period of transition for the international community, he emphasized that “we cannot abandon the rules‑based world order that has brought about unprecedented peace and prosperity for seventy years”. Compliance with agreed rules is not only essential for global stability and the governing of the global commons, but also for the survival of small States such as his. Globalization has not benefited everyone equally and pockets of poverty and hunger continue to persist around the world. Further, frictions between the United States and China have raised the spectre of a trade war. The negative impacts of protectionism will ripple through the global supply chain and undermine growth, he cautioned.

Noting the urgent need to promote the adoption of rules and norms in cyberspace, he urged the international community to develop a trusted and open cyberspace underpinned by international law. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) had ranked Singapore as the country most committed to cybersecurity in its 2017 Global Cybersecurity Index; yet in July, one of Singapore’s health databases was subject to a deliberate, targeted and sophisticated cyberattack. His country was ready to contribute to the Organization’s work in developing norms and rules on cybersecurity, and especially supported the reconvening of the United Nations Group of Government Experts and the continuation of its work.

Turning to regional cooperation, he added that as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, Singapore will continue to work with partners to ensure that the regional architecture remains open, inclusive and rules‑based. Member States of that regional group are committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes through a multilateral process. Expressing concern about the situation in Rakhine State in Myanmar and condemning all human rights violations, he noted that the crisis is complex and deeply rooted and will not be resolved overnight. The Independent Commission of Enquiry established by that country’s Government must carry out impartial investigations. In addition, the voluntary return of displaced persons to Myanmar in a safe, secure and dignified way should commence without delay, he urged.

Turning to the developments on the Korean Peninsula, he noted his country’s small contribution towards easing tension by hosting the summit between the United States’ and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s leaders in June. The Summit, as well as the three inter‑Korean dialogues held this year are important steps towards lasting peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. As members of the United Nations, he concluded, all States have a responsibility to work together to improve and adapt the multilateral system built painstakingly over the last seven decades. “We owe it to our people, to find solutions and to build consensus,” he underscored.

NICOLA RENZI, Minister for Foreign and Political Affairs of San Marino , said global developments are putting multilateralism at risk at a time when Member States must work together to adopt common and coordinated policies. San Marino believes that the United Nations — with its deeply democratic nature, its universal participation and its undisputed legitimacy — must increase its leadership role in managing global governance. He reiterated his country’s support for the Secretary‑General’s reforms, saying they will strengthen the Organization’s ability to produce more concrete results.

The Security Council’s inability to intervene in Syria and other conflict areas has undermined the United Nations’ credibility, he said, reiterating San Marino’s position that permanent members not use their power of veto in decisions involving genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Emphasizing the relationship between peace and development, he said there remain strong inequalities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, within and between countries. The principle of leaving no one behind requires specific measures to support those living in vulnerable situations.

He emphasized the need for children to grow up free of all forms of abuse and exploitation, as well as the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and human rights law in conflict situations. Gender equality must be translated into equality in educational opportunities, particularly in scientific areas. He added that San Marino is contributing at the international level to efforts aimed at combating the increasingly dangerous phenomenon of fake news, which is deceptive, uncontrolled and liable to incite hatred and to nurture prejudice.

As well, persons with disabilities and the elderly must be guaranteed full participation in social, economic and cultural life, he continued. Climate change is a global problem that needs globally coordinated solutions, including more international cooperation to help developing countries move towards a low‑emission economy. He added that implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration — “a clear example of what multilateralism can do” — will bring greater security, order and economic progress to the benefit of all.