Statements

ILIR META, President of Albania , acknowledging the need for reform in the Organization, emphasized that his country remains faithful to the fundamental principles of the United Nations. Underscoring that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is relevant and applicable in all countries, he said the Albanian Parliament has unanimously expressed its firm commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Those Goals and Albania’s European agenda are compatible and coherent with its European integration project. Further, Albania’s development and integration strategies rest on the principles of good governance, rule of law, a competitive and sustainable economy, and the promotion and respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Regarding the ongoing peace and integration processes in the Balkans, he said every bilateral achievement among countries of that region contributes directly to increasing peace, security, stability and economic development. The recently concluded agreement between Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has the potential to become an historic achievement. He urged all political actors in the latter country — including local Albanian leaders — to remain actively engaged by supporting a vote in favour of the agreement on the 30 September referendum. Emphasizing the importance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) open door policy towards the Western Balkans, he said the positive momentum in the region could nurture further progress in the European Union‑led dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. It is of paramount importance that this agreement fosters the European values of interethnic co‑existence and harmony.

The history of the Balkans is notoriously linked to border changes, ethnic cleansing and violent massive displacements, he recalled. Yet, in the last two decades, the region has undergone a tremendous transformation thanks to the United Nations support and involvement, and the serious political, social and economic investments of the United States and the European Union. He said his country welcomes and encourages every effort of the United Nations Member States in continuing Kosovo’s international recognition and its membership in regional and international organizations. Noting the stability and positive development in that country, he expressed support for a reduction of the sessions held by the Security Council on the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) reports.

He went on to express support for the Security Council resolution 2242 (2015) and a more integrated peace and security architecture, adding his vote of confidence that Secretary‑General Guterres will be able to continue working towards revitalizing the Organization’s role with a focus on peace and security. Underlining that more than 6,500 members of the Albanian Armed Forces and civilians have participated in international peacekeeping operations since 1996, he reaffirmed his country’s pledge to continue its modest but firm contribution. He expressed deep appreciation for the close cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union on the platform of the Common Security and Defense Policy and welcomed the leadership of the United States on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, describing it as “a very positive step forward not only for that region but for the entire planet as well”.

However, the situation in Syria and Libya are concerning, he said, emphasizing that the crisis in Libya can only be resolved through an inclusive political dialogue between the two parties. He reiterated his country’s support for the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem initiated by the United States. Reaffirming its strong belief in multilateralism, he said Albania would seek to serve as a non‑permanent member of the Security Council for the 2022‑2023 term, adding that his country stands ready to engage constructively in conflict prevention and peace operations through the United Nations and other regional organizations.

TABAN DENG GAI, First Vice‑President of South Sudan , highlighted how his country is heading towards peaceful stability. With the continued support and goodwill of regional and international partners, it was on schedule to hold free and fair general elections after a transitional period of 36 months. The path forward began at the thirty‑first Extra‑Ordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government on the Republic of South Sudan of 12 June in Addis Ababa. They aligned the need for a High‑Level Revitalization Forum of all the parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. This process included new stakeholders and various groups including civil society, women’s groups, religious leaders, youth and eminent personalities as observers.

He went on to say that the purpose of the Forum was threefold, including instituting a permanent ceasefire, giving fresh impetus to the inclusive implementation of the provisions of the Agreement, and agreeing on new realistic timelines and implementation schedules towards democratic elections at the end of the Transitional Period. His Government embraced the Forum for the Agreement. Its objectives were clearly aimed at bringing about a comprehensive and lasting peace. The signing of the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement between the parties to the conflict took place on 27 June. On 12 September, all parties signed the final Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan. In addition, the Transitional Government of National Unity has embraced the Agreement’s full implementation and is ready to welcome forces from its guarantors to monitor implementation.

Along with the aim of achieving lasting peace is the establishment of mechanisms to tackle impunity and accountability, he continued. In the recently decided Terrain case, the Government interviewed the victims in order to hold the individuals responsible to account. With the support of the United States Government, a detailed investigation and evidence gathering process enabled victims to identify their attackers and ensure that the law was able to prosecute those accountable to the full extent possible.

As national healing is sought, President Salva Kiir has empowered a cross‑section of community representatives and mediators to set up the National Dialogue and other grassroots “people to people” peace initiatives, he noted. The National Dialogue was launched to conduct a multi‑layered approach to repairing the social fabric. It has been heavily criticized by some external observers, mainly because of the misconception that it was considered as a substitute to the peace talks.

However, he pointed out that that was not the case. At the launch of the National Dialogue in 2015, its aim was to create a forum in which the causes of conflict could be discussed, and among other things to ask the people important questions such as those of national identity, governance and the relationship between the communities, including causes of intercommunal conflict. The grassroots component has been the most effective. The process allowed those who had not had an opportunity to have their voices heard to put across their various viewpoints. The reports were candid in nature, as the communities were allowed to express their opinions freely without fear of repercussions.

BOYKO BORISSOV, Prime Minister of Bulgaria , stressing the central role of the United Nations in sustaining a world order based on rule of law, underscored that every country, large or small, has the responsibility to make a significant contribution towards security and prosperity in its own region. That was exemplified by his country’s commitment to fighting the global drug problem which had led it to co‑host the recent high‑level event on that topic. Further, the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union invested considerable efforts to achieve progress and consensus among Member States, and during its tenure, the European Union adopted the mandate to start negotiations for the signing of a new partnership agreement with 79 countries from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Highlighting some of the “idiosyncrasies” of his region, he said that the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War was a reminder of the importance of the Balkans and how they had often been the source of conflicts, the embers of some which were still burning. In spite of all the obstacles before them, the countries of the South‑Eastern Europe and especially those from the Western Balkans have managed to achieve remarkable progress on much‑debated issues. As compelling proof of that, he pointed to the recent signing of the agreements between Sofia and Skopje, and between Athens and Skopje. These agreements are crucial steps towards stability and security in South‑Eastern Europe, as well as towards the Euro‑Atlantic prospects of the western Balkans.

Further, he said, Bulgaria, during its tenure in the Presidency of the Council of the European Union initiated a process that put the western Balkans back on the agenda of European politics. An important and emblematic expression of this process was the Leaders’ Summit of the member States of the Union and the western Balkan countries in Sofia in May. Connectivity in all its dimensions was the focus of the discussions, as well as the joint response of the young and relatively small Balkan states, to the common challenges faced by the international community, including irregular migration, organized crime and terrorism, hybrid threats and cybersecurity issues.

Turning to migration, he added that the refugee crises are a consequence of a myriad of political and socioeconomic factors. Strengthening cooperation with all countries of origin, transit and destination is crucial and it is necessary to fully guarantee human rights and the sovereign rights of States to secure their borders. The international community must pay special attention to the different dimensions of development and the integral link between development and security. “If we do not back these efforts with active mediation and peacekeeping, and if we do not manage to resolve burning conflicts and prevent future ones, chances of success are doomed,” he cautioned.

Noting that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he added that his country will be presenting its candidacy for membership in the Human Rights Council. This is not an end in itself, he stressed, but an expression of Bulgaria’s consistent policy of protection of human rights in the country and at the global level. Seventy-five years ago, in the darkest years of the Second World War, Bulgaria’s citizens, the church, enlightened leaders and intellectuals stood up to the attempts to deport close to 50,000 Bulgarian Jews to the death camps. That moment, he emphasized, carries a strong message relevant to the present moment and all people who feel threatened, he said, adding that it was his country’s mission to not allow the return of xenophobia.

