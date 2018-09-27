Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Statements

DALIA GRYBAUSKAITÉ, President of Lithuania , noted that this year the world marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, a war that caused the fall of empires and gave small nations in Europe the chance to achieve independence. Following the end of the War, multilateral institutions were created to safeguard political independence and territorial integrity. However, the failure of those institutions plunged the world into the Second World War.

People today think multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, are strong enough to take a stand against aggression and the disregard of international rules, she said. However, reality sometimes tells a different story. The world is increasingly fractured, and institutions fail to shelter those they represent from economic storms.

The Security Council has been unable to play a meaningful role in resolving almost every major conflict of the past decade, she pointed out, attributing the failure to the inability of States to rise above their national interests and the obstructive use of veto powers. Organizations created to abolish weapons of mass destruction are toothless against dictators who develop nuclear arms and use chemical weapons on civilians.

The tides are changing for the global economy, she said, adding that the World Trade Organization is facing paralysis. Rising trade tensions may wipe away progress made towards achieving sustainable development and poverty reduction. Multilateral institutions are not perfect; they can be wasteful and unaccountable. It is up to Member States to address those shortcomings.

More so, States cannot reject globalization, she stressed. Fighting it will only increase poverty. However, globalization has a dark side which must be confronted by challenging exclusion, inequality and falling labour standards. The voices of nationalism and division cannot be allowed to claim victory over dialogue and cooperation. There is no alternative to cooperation, she said, emphasizing that Member States have the power and resources to enable the United Nations to stand up for peace, freedom and equality.

MOKGWEETSI ERIC KEABETSWE MASISI, President of Botswana , said the theme of the general debate — “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies” — should inspire Member States to fulfil the principles of the United Nations Charter and the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Much remains to be done to achieve prosperity for all, as 783 million people are living in extreme poverty, 2.3 billion people lack access to basic sanitation and 4 billion have no social protection. “It is therefore apparent that none of us, whether big or small, can overcome these gigantic development challenges alone,” he said, calling for strengthened multilateralism as well as support for individual States that face their own unique challenges.

While Botswana is classified as an upper middle-income country, it faces the same development challenges as less developed nations, he pointed out, appealing for ongoing support in the areas of human capital, infrastructure and capacity development for the private sector, and technology transfer. Reaffirming Botswana’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda and noting its alignment with Agenda 2063 of the African Union, as well as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Integration Agenda, he said there remains a long way to go to eliminate extreme poverty, given than 35 per cent of Africa’s population — 395 million people — still live in abject poverty.

He outlined Botswana’s efforts to improve the well‑being of its people through its National Vision 2036 policy, which gives priority to economic diversification, sustainable growth, job creation and investment in human capital. He welcomed reforms to the United Nations development system, stating that stronger United Nations country teams and a reinvigorated resident coordinator system will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Effective coordination between the United Nations and the African Union should avert a duplication of development efforts, thus enabling effective use of limited resources.

Expressing full support for the Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court, he noted that 1,019 human rights defenders, journalists and trade unionists have been killed in 61 countries since 2015. He also voiced deep concern regarding the protracted conflicts in Afghanistan, Mali, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and urged all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian personnel. Welcoming the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship by the Presidents of Ethiopia and Eritrea, he added that he looked forward to the adoption in Morocco later this year of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

“As a global community, we need to address the problems of illicit financial flows, money-laundering and corruption, which are haemorrhaging resources needed to implement the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said. Recalling that Goal 16 calls for a substantial reduction of corruption and bribery, alongside the recovery and return of stolen assets, he said the declaration by African leaders of 2018 as the Year for Combatting Corruption marked an opportunity for a renewed commitment to combat corruption. For its part, Botswana is finalizing legislation to strengthen Government integrity, transparency and accountability.

NICOS ANASTASIADES, President of Cyprus , while endorsing the General Assembly theme and its focus on the founding principles of the United Nations, questioned how Members come back year after year, and yet are unable to fulfil the basic aims of the United Nations Charter. He also questioned why Security Council decisions remain certificates attesting to violations and why international law and agreements are not implemented.

He stressed that the cooperation of all must be ensured, specifically victim States suffering from certain issues including, among others, the expansionist ambitions by other States and the promotion of the military industry through formation of conflict in the interest of profit. The enormous equality gap in hunger and nutrition resources around the world is alarming, while child mortality rates are still below acceptable levels.

Further, the root causes of migration remain unexamined and the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change has been hindered by special interests, he stated. The inability to effectively implement United Nations resolutions has led to a lack of credibility and crises such as the forcible displacement of millions, ongoing hunger, human and drug trafficking, and the destruction of cultural heritage.

He called on Members to meet the shared responsibility of the Sustainable Development Goals and reverse ineffective policies in favour of a more targeted, results‑oriented approach. Collective leadership and multilateralism is the only way to eliminate threats to peace and security, he said, again highlighting the importance of effective implementation of United Nations decisions. To that end, he pledged support to the Secretary‑General in reforming the development pillar and called for further action to address the vulnerability of States to climate change. Reform of the peace and security pillar is also of great importance but the former is jeopardized without the latter; the situation in his country is an example of this.

Given the volatile location of Cyprus, his country had reinforced regional ties and established trilateral partnerships with neighbouring countries, he continued. Those partnerships are a practical expression of multilateralism and are not exclusive. A viable and lasting settlement in Cyprus is important not only for the people of Cyprus, Greece and Turkish Cypriots. It would also provide a much‑needed environment of stability and peace in the region. Only a viable solution in line with European Union membership will achieve lasting peace, he emphasized, reiterating his commitment to a solution based on the relevant United Nations resolutions and calling on Turkey to demonstrate the political determination to reach a settlement.

GJORGE IVANOV, President of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia , recalled that “as a constitutive republic with a right of self-determination to secession, Macedonia was a co-founder of the United Nations”. Although his country became a member of the United Nations in 1993, it was denied the sovereign right to call itself by its name. According to some, the adoption of the Prespa Agreement will put an end to the name dispute with Greece and open a way to membership of his country in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Yet, this Agreement violates the universal principles and standards outlined in its preamble, notably the right to self-determination, he stated.

Greece seeks to impose a new name, asking for an erga omnes implementation, he continued, adding that “the aim is to limit the use of the name ‘Macedonians’ to the smallest possible space — and that is the space between our two ears — all while keeping our mouths closed”. He described the Prespa Agreement as a detrimental compromise, likening it to “a bitter fruit of a tree that has been poisoned a long time ago”. Security Council resolutions 817 (1993) and 845 (1993) — which conditioned his country’s membership on the acceptance of a provisional reference and an obligation to discuss the name issue — violated the right to self‑determination. Both the 1995 Interim Accord and the Prespa Agreement were adopted to justify this violation.

Stressing that Greece is acting as if it were not bound by the rules of international order, he said that, as per the Vienna Convention, the 1995 Interim Accord and the Prespa Agreement that stem from it are null and void because they violate the jus cogens standard of self-determination. He underscored that this standard is established by Article 1, item 2 and Article 55 of the United Nations Charter. “If the United Nations are incapable of giving force to a righteous law, then they will only legitimate unrighteous force,” he stated.

A referendum on the Prespa Agreement will take place in his country on 30 September, he said, thanking the foreign representatives who visited his country recently for their good intentions. However, he called on them to unblock the European Union and NATO membership process without violating the right to self-determination. Reminding his fellow citizens that voting on a referendum is a right, not an obligation, he warned that if the referendum succeeds a semi-sovereign State will be created. If it fails, a possibility to “renew the national consensus that we achieved at the beginning of our independence” will arise. He himself will not vote, he added.

Emphasizing that this irrational dispute has had detrimental consequences for his country and its citizens, he said that his country was denied the right to prosperity due to Greek blockades. He called on all the States that have already recognized his country and established diplomatic relations under its constitutional name not to reverse their decision. “Help us by being the guardians of our right to self-determination, thus safeguarding your right to self-determination,” he said, stressing that the United Nations can only be relevant if it respects its own principles.

TEODORO OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO, President of Equatorial Guinea , noting that 2018 marks the fiftieth anniversary of his country’s independence, said the well-being of humanity — a fundamental goal of the United Nations — could not have been achieved without freedom and dignity for the peoples and nations of the world. People who were subjected to the will of others when the Organization was founded in 1945 are now free, he said, calling for an end to colonialism wherever it still exists, and in whatever form it takes.

Despite efforts at the United Nations to promote sustainable development, an ever-widening gap between developed and developing countries makes it hard to maintain international peace and security, he said. National pride must be set aside in the quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 of the African Union. Massive migration from the south to the north, internal instability in developing countries, terrorism and rebel movements are reactions to poverty and underdevelopment which result from the absence of solidarity and justice.

As a non‑permanent member of the Security Council, Equatorial Guinea supports preventative diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of conflicts, he continued. He emphasized the principles of international law, respect for the sovereignty of States, non‑interference in other States’ affairs and the rights of countries to exploit their own resources, to name a few. He also applauded peace efforts between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, among others, stating that similar paths should be taken to resolve other conflicts.

Emphasizing that coercive measures have never resolved conflicts, but run counter to the principle of State sovereignty, he said the Security Council must be reformed to make it more democratic and representative. Its current structure is obsolete because the political criteria that prevailed in 1945 no longer govern the world. Africa is the future of humanity and it should not be disenfranchised and left out of major decisions, he said, adding that the Council should shoulder its responsibility for recent conflicts in the Sahel and for uncontrolled migration from Africa to Europe.

Reviewing the situation in his country, he said its economic emergence will be achieved in a relatively short period of time. Politically, the transition to a multiparty system has been characterized by open dialogue, with 18 political parties — in a country of less than 1.4 million people — now recognized. Pointing to Constitutional amendments, including presidential term limits, he called on friendly nations and multilateral organizations to support the Government’s economic reforms. The United Nations, he underscored, should not only be a forum for dialogue, but also a forum for cooperative exchanges to promote the development of humanity.

JOVENEL MOÏSE, President of Haiti , said that the General Assembly faces two underlying questions: how to optimize mechanisms for international peace and security; and how international solidarity can be translated into a more effective system. Combating poverty and promoting human rights are inexorably linked and abject poverty is a denial of human dignity. Poverty alleviation must be at the heart of the United Nations. Furthermore, climate change must be a top priority for international leaders; the Paris Agreement was a major milestone. However, funding is insufficient to respond to challenges and States most affected by violent weather phenomena are those who contribute least to greenhouse gas emissions.

One year after the closing of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti, the Government continues to work to strengthen democracy and respect for human rights, he continued. No efforts are spared in creating a stable environment conducive to investment and growth. Haiti is implementing innovative approaches to make progress possible for all Haitians. However, economic growth is apathetic and exerts a heavy burden on development and peacekeeping programmes.

Haiti is also confronting the painful requirement to continue financing Government subsidies for petrol prices, he said, recalling that Haitians voiced their political discontent in recent violent protests, highlighting how fragile Haiti’s progress is. Without appropriate, long‑term assistance structural reforms are unsustainable and such reforms will not occur overnight or under rigid limitations imposed by international partners. He attributed recent public anger to narrow approaches to financial assistance and the inability of Haiti to obtain the forms of aid it requires.

He restated his commitment to spare no effort to guide the country towards sustainable development, including the fight against corruption in all its forms. The Government is endeavouring to immediately improve the livelihood of the most vulnerable members of society, improve the business climate, promote job creation, strengthen the capacity of the judicial system and re-establish its armed forces. Haiti is at a crossroads, he said, appealing for international partners to demonstrate solidarity with Haitians.

Peace, development and security go hand in hand and require long term investment, he stressed, asking how sustainable development can be achieved with inadequate national infrastructure, including for the provision of potable tap water. He also noted that 15,000 classrooms are needed to provide children with access to quality education and 122 health centres are necessary to overcome lack of access to services in communities across the country.

SEBASTIÁN PIÑERA ECHEÑIQUE, President of Chile , said the world is experiencing huge global transformation, creating new dangers as well as amazing new opportunities. Based on western democracy and the social market economy, the world order that emerged following the cold war has given rise to new tensions as States are no longer the only actors on the international stage. The world has been unable to address serious threats to international security, including terrorism, drug trafficking, armed conflicts and transnational organized crime.

Turning to migration, he said large‑scale movements of people and their associated problems transcend the existing international order and required the action of all States. Terrorism, war, hunger and totalitarianism are causing large cross‑border displacement. Chile is experiencing the results from this phenomenon with the number of immigrants in the country swelling from 416 million in 2014 to 966 million in 2017. In that regard, he expressed Chile’s commitment to the adoption of a policy that promotes safe, orderly and regular migration. The country’s policy seeks to strike a balance between the sovereign right of the State to regulate migrants and respect for their fundamental rights.

The Government has embarked on a mission to transform Chile into a developed country, he went on to say, stressing the need for comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable development strategies. Sustainable development calls for gender equality and a zero‑tolerance approach to gender‑based violence. States must be judged by how they treat their most vulnerable citizens. Over the last four decades, humans have done harm to the health of the planet and world leaders will be judged on how they respond to the threat of climate change. Nobody wants humans to be counted among extinct species. In response, his Government is creating protected areas in biodiversity conservatories, committing itself to protection of the oceans, working towards a clean and safe energy matrix, and recognizing the threat posed by plastic pollution.

In October, Chile will mark 30 years since the referendum that opened the way to recovery of democracy, he said. However, there are other countries in the region that have not been able to begin such a transformation. The General Assembly must listen to the people of Venezuela who have been left voiceless by their Government. That country is governed by an authoritarian regime, while in Nicaragua over 400 people have died at the hands of Government forces. The international community must act in the face of those violations, he stressed, adding that Chile will not recognize the new Government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

The competence of the United Nations to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security is now limited, he observed. The Organization has lost the ability to prevent crises and strengthen the institutions of Member States. The United Nations structure, especially of its Security Council, does not respond to current needs and challenges. The Council’s composition does not reflect the modern world, he noted, pointing to the underrepresentation of Africa and Latin America. Only by reviving the values of freedom, peace and respect for human rights can the United Nations fulfil its responsibilities.

JULIUS MAADA BIO, President of Sierra Leone , said his country’s commitment to the United Nations Charter and the building of a more secure world resonates with the theme of this year’s General Assembly debate. Sierra Leone recently demonstrated its commitment to democratic governance with yet another peaceful transfer of power from an incumbent political party to the opposition, he said, thanking the international community for facilitating and monitoring the electoral process. His country stands ready to maximize its potential for development and he called on bilateral partners to help deliver on the expectations of the people of Sierra Leone.

Since the General Assembly’s 2005 pledge to strengthen the United Nations and enhance its authority and efficiency, some gains have been made, he continued. However, the need for reform remains urgent and Member States must work to redress the historical inequalities done to African countries. Present geopolitical realities are compelling for a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, he said, pointing out that Africa is the only region without permanent representation and underrepresented in the non-permanent category. The United Nations will be undemocratic and discriminatory if Security Council reform is not addressed.

He said Sierra Leone’s blueprint for progress focuses on taking the country beyond the phase of peacebuilding and consolidation, and firmly establishing a stable and pluralistic democracy. The Government emphasizes job creation, access to quality education, youth empowerment, empowerment of women, combating corruption and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency. Grounded in the Sustainable Development Goals, Sierra Leone’s policy actions involve strengthening democratic institutions, opening democratic spaces, promoting democratic dialogue and creating a more just and equal society.

Sierra Leone is in the opening stages of adopting renewable energy, he said, pointing to the need for increased public and private investment in the industry. Its target of 60 per cent renewable energy capacity by 2030 is practicable, especially to generate growth in rural areas. Investment in renewable energy will have a multiplier effect in helping the country achieve Goal 7, he said, adding that Sierra Leone has a bold vision for science, technology and innovation.

He highlighted how Sierra Leone is undertaking extensive reform to create a peaceful, just and inclusive environment. The Government has launched a free education programme and is retooling its governance and financial and health‑care institutions. On health care, he called on international partners to help invest in critical institutional, technical and human resources and to help improve the country’s preventative health infrastructure. Welcoming the United Nations renewed commitment to conflict prevention and acknowledging the relevance of the global framework to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit arms trade, he also called on the international community to help consolidate Sierra Leone’s development efforts.

...