Note: A complete summary of today's meetings will be available after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

MIROSLAV LAJČÁK (Slovakia), President of the General Assembly, said that despite the popularity of such words as “transparency”, “regulation”, “accountability” and “governance”, corruption was an everyday reality. Destroying everything in its path, it stifled growth and shattered trust between people and the Governments that served them, he noted. “It can bring entire institutions to their knees”, because decisions and policies did not get implemented. Furthermore, corruption usually meant less investment, he said, explaining that when businesses could not trust that their contracts would be honoured or that anything going wrong would be remedied, they did not invest.

Corruption also diverted funds away from the people who needed them most, he continued, citing the finding by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that in developing countries, funding lost to corruption was about 10 times higher than the amount of official development assistance (ODA). Furthermore, corruption caused suffering for ordinary people “when they are stopped at checkpoints for bribes, when a bus doesn’t come, or a clinic doesn’t open because budgets are mismanaged”, he noted. While Sustainable Development Goal 16 dealt explicitly with corruption, in fact, the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was impacted by corruption, which could prevent the international community from implementing laws, allocating budgets and raising funds, he said.

Noting that the General Assembly had repeatedly called for action on corruption, he described the 2003 United Nations Convention against Corruption as the bedrock of efforts in that area. Emphasizing that the primary responsibility for tackling corruption lay in the hands of Governments, he said they had the power to legislate, implement and to enforce. However, they could not do it alone, he cautioned, calling for assistance from the media and the private sector. Civil society and academia were also key players because they monitored progress, he added, encouraging them to continue to use training, advocacy and technology to empower people against corruption.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said that a solid foundation of trust and accountability was crucial for achieving the international community’s common objectives, such as preventing violent conflict and protecting human rights. Sustainable Development Goal 16 — which called for reducing corruption and bribery, strengthening the recovery and return of stolen assets, and developing effective institutions — was a “global appeal for fairness and a collective demand for justice,” he said, describing today’s event as a timely opportunity to reflect on how the international community could make good on those commitments.

“Those who can least afford corruption suffer the most,” he said, pointing out that it crippled economic development, stifled entrepreneurship and deterred foreign investment. Society could not function equitably and efficiently when public officials, from doctors and police to judges and politicians, enriched themselves rather than performing their duties with integrity. Corruption robbed funds from schools, hospitals, infrastructure and other vital services, he noted, adding that human trafficking and migrant smuggling, illicit financial flows and illegal trade in natural resources, weapons, drugs and cultural heritage were all made possible because of corruption.

He went on to state that the Convention against Corruption represented a fundamental recognition that corruption was neither an acceptable cost of doing business nor a necessary evil, but simply an unacceptable crime. Since its adoption, the Convention had achieved near‑global acceptance, with 184 States parties, and for 15 years, it had served as an international framework for cooperation in strengthening prevention and mitigating corruption risks. Urging all Member States to use the Convention as a platform for mobilizing political and popular support, he praised African countries for taking a leading role in that regard, as illustrated by anti‑money‑laundering efforts in Nigeria and Tunisia. The United Nations would continue to support Member States every step of the way, he pledged.

YURI FEDOTOV, Executive Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said every country in the world had corruption offences in its books. Corruption enabled many other forms of crimes, he added, noting that the Convention had been instrumental in helping countries deal with other offences. Effective implementation of the Convention also had great potential to help meet targets relating to sustainable development. Anti‑corruption measures were a clear prerequisite for sustaining investment in development projects and providing basic services to citizens, he said, recalling that Switzerland had returned €3.5 million to Tunisia in 2017, a small fraction of the funds lost to corruption every year. They could have been used to build schools, hospitals and roads, he noted.

Governments must focus on shared responsibility, he continued, adding that the implementation review mechanism had served as a powerful incentive for anti‑corruption reforms. About 60 per cent of countries said that undergoing the review had improved their institutional structure and boosted international cooperation. However, there were still many challenges in mobilizing support for the mechanism, he cautioned, calling on the international community to maintain its commitment by respecting time frames and providing necessary funds so that all countries could implement the Convention. Progress on the 2030 Agenda must be measurable, he emphasized, urging Member States to work together to ensure justice.

Statements

ARELY GÓMEZ, Minister for Public Service of Mexico , said that the 183 nations that had ratified the Convention had committed to fighting corruption. Noting that trust in the ability of institutions to serve the people had come under question in recent years, she stressed that Governments and citizens could no longer afford to think of themselves as separate. Corruption must be recognized as a transnational issue affecting all sectors of society. The Convention helped States to implement measures including various legal reform. Noting that corruption cost some $2 trillion annually, she said that, if properly invested, those funds would enable the world to eradicate poverty in 10 years. Urging Member States to implement policies that would foster a culture of transparency and integrity, she outlined measures that Mexico had taken to punish corruption. The Government remained committed to fighting corruption in a holistic manner, including by working to strengthen the right to public information which greatly enhanced accountability. As part of its effort to strengthen action against international bribery, Mexico was working on a protocol that would allow it to effectively investigate and prosecute such crimes. Reiterating her country’s commitment to the Convention, she declared: “The only option that we have to ensure sustainable development for all citizens is through an open Government for all of our citizens.”

ZOU JIAYE, Commissioner, National Supervisory Commission of China , said the international community must seek common ground and set differences aside, adding that her country’s Government had noticed that some corrupt elements had diminished their legal accountability by abusing disparities in the legislative systems of different countries. All countries should improve their anti‑corruption regimes, strengthen entry and exit institutions and combat money‑laundering, she said, emphasizing that it was crucial to achieve a political consensus regarding collaborative mechanisms for sharing information and for investigations. Outlining national efforts, she said the Government was waging a far‑ranging war against corruption. The ruling party upheld a zero‑tolerance policy and many officials had been punished for corruption in recent years. The recovery of stolen assets was another key area in which China had made significant strides, she said. The National Supervision Commission was an institutional innovation that combined modern Government policies with traditional Chinese administration to create a people‑centred approach to fighting corruption, she said, underlining the organic alignment between China’s targeted anti‑corruption initiatives and the Sustainable Development Goals.

KHATUNA TOTLADZE, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia , said that thanks to extensive reforms, his country had transformed from a corrupt post‑Soviet State to one of the least corrupt countries in the world. Citing the World Justice Report’s “Rule of Law Index 2017‑2018” naming Georgia the strongest rule of law performer within Eastern Europe and Central Asia, he said the country’s Inter‑Agency Coordination Council for the Fight against Corruption was among its most efficient mechanisms. E‑governance and public service delivery had been instrumental, he said, adding that the Government had prioritized the protection of whistle‑blowers. Georgia had also introduced changes to legislation obliging public agencies to disclose public information, he said, noting that a new Freedom of Information Act would soon be presented for adoption by Parliament. As Co‑Chair of the Open Government Partnership, Georgia had selected “advancing transparency and the fight against corruption” as one of its four priorities, he added.

HELENA MESQUITA RIBEIRO, Vice‑Minister for Justice of Portugal , said her country had ratified the Convention in 2007. Underlining the importance of chapter V, on asset recovery, she said it implied that bilateral cooperation between States parties must be based on mutual trust. Committed to the fight against corruption, Portugal sought to promote the rule of law, enhance citizenship, promote transparency and prevent conflicts of interests in pursuit of a fair society. Highlighting her country’s new code for public procurement, as well as the creation of the Assets Recovery Office, a central register of beneficial owners, and new anti‑money‑laundering and terrorism financing legislation, she emphasized that international cooperation was essential for their success. Portugal also supported training for judges, prosecutors and law enforcement, particularly in Portuguese‑speaking countries, she added.

MARIA DEL CARMEN NASSER SELMAN, Vice‑Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras , said her country’s Government had a proven track record of fighting corruption. Honduras aimed to become a regional leader in transparency, she added, noting its joint national and regional efforts focused on fighting against corruption. Strengthening accountability had been the Government’s main focus, and it stood ready to participate in all constructive dialogue on corruption at the local, regional and international levels. Only a society committed to fighting corruption would be able to achieve the 2030 Agenda, she said.

FERNANDO CARRILLO, Inspector-Attorney General of Colombia , said corruption was much more modern today than it had been just 15 years ago. “Our citizens are calling for concrete action,” he said, adding that corruption was the worst enemy of democracy and stability. Its severe effects on economic and social conditions were clear. He stressed the importance of independent judiciaries and press freedoms in ensuring that State abuses were known and could be addressed. It was essential to examine the finances of criminal structures, he continued, emphasizing the need to seize the assets of those involved in corruption. Organized crime lived and breathed through corruption, and yet the response of the international community and Governments had been rudimentary. Colombia had drafted a set of norms for the recovery of the assets of those involved in corruption, among other measures, he said, adding that, as a member of an oversight body separate from the executive branch, he wished to underscore the need to improve the judicial sector and ensure protection for whistle‑blowers.

FRANCESCO VIGANÓ, Judge of the Constitutional Court of Italy , noting that his country’s anti‑corruption record had been unsatisfactory when the Convention was adopted, reported that the situation had changed profoundly. Several prosecutions had been carried out in recent years, but the most significant achievement was in the field of prevention, he said. A 2012 law had established a national anti‑corruption authority, and new legislation had been enacted to improve transparency and compliance in public and private entities. Italy’s efforts in asset recovery had been remarkable, he added, calling upon Member States to address the link connecting corruption, organized crime and money‑laundering. Promoting the rule of law and human rights was a precondition for the fight against corruption, he emphasized.

YURIY LUTSENKO, Prosecutor General of Ukraine , said the Convention was not only the basis for bringing national legislation in line with internationally accepted principles on fighting corruption, it also facilitated international cooperation. Recalling that the former President of Ukraine had fled the country after misappropriating billions of dollars, and had enjoyed full support from the Russian Federation, he condemned that country’s action as a violation of international commitments. Highlighting Ukraine’s ambitious institutional reforms, including its anti‑corruption agency, asset recovery offices and special prosecutors, he noted that 1,700 corrupt officials had been convicted in 2017. Nevertheless, “if you have a breach in your ship, using a pump is not enough,” he said, calling on the international community to step up the fight against corruption, especially now that criminals were perpetrating sophisticated transnational scams involving foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrencies.

KAMRAN ALIYEV, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan , said his country had enacted comprehensive institutional and legislative reforms, and within a short period, established a modern legal framework that was in compliance with international standards. Among the first 35 countries to ratify the Convention in 2005, Azerbaijan had adopted the Anti‑corruption Act in 2004, and had implemented three action plans since then. The country had participated in the first implementation review cycle in 2012, he said, recalling that a representative of its Anti‑Corruption Directorate had served as an expert in the review cycles of Côte d’Ivoire and Mexico, and would participate in Albania’s review. The Prosecutor’s Office had also participated in various projects of the Network of Anti‑Corruption Prosecutors.

ANDREY AVETISYAN, Ambassador‑at‑large on International Anti‑Corruption Cooperation Affairs of the Russian Federation , said that since the adoption of the Convention back in 2003, tangible progress had been made in the fight against corruption. More work remained, however, including in addressing investigative challenges and the lack of adequate data. It was difficult to track and identify illicit income, he added, emphasizing that an international agreement on asset recovery would help to clearly define measures in recovering and confiscating stolen funds. The Russian Federation’s interaction with the implementation review mechanism had proven effective and robust, he said, adding that it was a major donor to the most significant anti‑corruption projects conducted by UNODC. It also continued to provide considerable financial support to the review mechanism. Joint projects between the review mechanism and the Russian Federation were being successfully carried out. Anti‑corruption education was also a focal point, he said, stressing the importance of an upcoming conference on corruption in sport.

JAMES WALSH, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States , said the Convention remained of critical importance in preventing, criminalizing and addressing corruption. While the United States remained focused on fighting corruption, commitment to the Convention on the part of States parties remained indispensable. International mechanisms to address and fight bribery had directly improved national reputations, he noted, emphasizing that international cooperation through bilateral frameworks was essential to investigating and prosecuting criminals. The United States had seized or frozen billions of dollars in relation to corruption investigations, he said, adding that President Donald J. Trump had announced new plans to more effectively target those engaging in corruption and violating human rights. In addition to providing $100 million to international programmes aimed at fighting corruption, the United States also focused on helping transparent institutions. The United States looked forward to having its own practices reviewed by the implementation review mechanism in 2019, he said.

KHALID ABDULMOHSEN ALMEHAISEN, President of the National Anti‑Corruption Commission of Saudi Arabia , said his country’s Government had aligned domestic laws with the Convention through a national integrity and anti‑corruption strategy that had become the basis for organizing domestic efforts on that front. Emphasizing that the struggle against corruption could only succeed through a clear vision, he said Saudi Arabia’s vision entailed a constitutional approach emanating from King Salman’s declaration that there should be no immunity for anyone accused of corruption. Several partnerships and different mechanisms had been implemented to realize that vision, he said, noting that the recent review had highlighted a number of best practices in Saudi Arabia, which was working to address the review’s observations.

LAURA ALONSO, Secretary of Public Ethics, Transparency, and Fight Against Corruption of Argentina , said her country had enacted new legislation and established electronic systems to facilitate the reduction of corruption in infrastructure projects, resulting in great savings. Argentina was drafting its first anti‑corruption plan, she added. Calling on each and every nation to follow a collaborative approach in the fight against corruption, she praised the Convention’s implementation review and assessment process, noting that Argentina would shortly enter the review’s second cycle and was working actively on prevention and asset recovery.

Panel I

The Assembly held the first panel discussion of the day on the theme “Fifteen Years of United Nations Convention against Corruption Implementation: Trends, Achievements and Challenges”. Moderated by John Brandolino, Director of the Division of Treaty Affairs at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, it featured four panellists: Laura Codruța Kövesi, Chief Prosecutor, National Anti‑Corruption Directorate, Romania; Guo Xiaomei, Deputy Director General, Department of Treaty and Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China; Akere Muna, Member, High‑level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, and Sanctions Commissioner, African Development Bank Group; and Huguette Labello, Former Chair and current Individual Member, and Member, Advisory Council, Transparency International.

Ms. KÖVESI recalled that her country had ratified the Convention in 2004, a time when corruption was a systemic problem in Romania. Now, 15 years later, things had changed radically and the country was “a positive model in the region”. The courts had convicted 27 high‑level officials and several cases were pending, she said, adding that the Directorate had ordered major seizures. Romania had implemented three important recommendations offered by the Convention — efficient criminal legislation, a specialized prosecutor’s office and an independent judiciary. Emphasizing the independence of the prosecutors and the judiciary, she stressed that an independent justice system was of fundamental importance in a democratic society.

Ms. GUO said the fact that the Convention had attracted 184 States parties was one of its biggest achievements because that demonstrated strong international commitment. China had been aligning national legislation with the Convention by treating embezzlement and the bribery of foreign public officials as crimes, among other steps. The criminal law had been amended three times since the country became a signatory. Furthermore, the provision of international criminal judicial assistance was an ongoing process. Emphasizing the importance of prevention, she said the Government was making significant efforts to that end by streamlining and decentralizing the administration and promoting openness in its own activities.

Mr. MUNA said that, as an activist, he had found the advent of the Convention to be extraordinary. Describing corruption as an “existential” issue in Africa, he said elections were increasingly fought around that topic, and thanks to the Convention, the level of consciousness on the continent had risen to the level of making corruption a moral question. However, the danger was that “too much discourse could cause numbness and that could lead to inaction,” he cautioned, noting that in some countries, the fight against corruption could even be weaponized politically. Noting that the recovery of stolen assets was especially important for Africa, he stressed that the Convention must be more robust in that area. “Fifty billion dollars leaves the continent every year; what do we do to get that money back?” he asked, pointing out that banks were complicit in that activity. There should be escrow accounts in which money could be deposited during corruption investigations, he suggested.

Ms. LABELLO noted the impact of corruption on people lacking the power to say “no” when asked for a bribe, saying her organization found it necessary to work with ordinary people as much as with Governments and other institutions, because the trickling down did not happen often. Many capitals around the world were discovering that the cost of properties bought with illicit money were rising so high that citizens could no longer afford real estate prices in their cities. That was part of the unfinished business of corruption, she said, noting that increasingly, money was moving through the Internet. Cryptocurrencies were enabling the hiding and legitimizing of illicit funds, she added. Acknowledging that there was more legislation now than there had been 15 years ago, she called for greater access to information and urged Governments to increase transparency by publishing their data. The space for civil society was decreasing in many countries, she noted, warning that the international community would be moving backward, not forward, unless it fought against that trend.

The representative of Italy , speaking in the ensuing interactive dialogue, emphasized the need to distinguish between perceptions of corruption and reliable data. When a country had strong and independent institutions and an active civil society, more cases of corruption came to light, thereby raising the perception of corruption, he pointed out, encouraging UNODC and other actors to collect reliable data and to develop specific indicators.

The representative of Singapore said the fight against corruption must start in each country’s “own backyard”.

Other speakers were representatives of Myanmar, Libya, Montenegro, Morocco, France, Gabon, Ukraine, Ecuador and Rwanda.