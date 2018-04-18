The Economic and Social Council today adopted three decisions and took up several reports, including two addressing food security and nutrition, as the organ concluded the first part of its coordination and management meetings of the 2018 session.

The Council adopted two decisions contained within the report of the Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters on its fifteenth session and the report of the Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management on its seventh session, respectively.

In a further decision, it adopted without a vote a decision titled “Application of the intergovernmental organization Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research for observer status with the Economic and Social Council”, whereby the group would be invited to participate in the organ’s deliberations on a continuing basis.

In other business, Mario Arvelo, Chair of the Committee on World Food Security, introduced the report on the main decisions and policy recommendations of that Committee. He told the Council that the Committee was deeply concerned that the 2017 report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition indicated that the international community was not on track to attain the relevant targets set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Global hunger had escalated by 5 per cent in 2016, he said, highlighting that the number of food insecure people was at 815 million; some 38 million more than in 2015. The main drivers of hunger and malnutrition were man-made conflict and climate change and the protracted crises that followed.

“Unfortunately, I start with bad news,” said Stineke Oenema, Coordinator of the United Nations System Standing Committee on Nutrition, presenting that body’s report. Stating that 1 in 3 people today were malnourished and suffering from one or several forms of malnutrition, she stressed that all countries were affected and progress was not being made to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 on ending hunger.

Equally bad was the fact that malnutrition was not evenly distributed, she emphasized. The good news was in the reporting and the fact that the world was taking action through the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition, which was proclaimed in 2016.

During the proceedings, the Council also received an update from Jamil Ahmad, Director of the New York Liaison Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Mr. Ahmad presented the report of the United Nations Environment Assembly on its third session, which took place in December 2017 under the theme “Towards a Pollution-Free Planet”.

He said that 157 Member States participated in the session, as did various United Nations entities, regional organizations, civil society and academia. Among the main outcomes of the session was the adoption of the ministerial declaration, as well as the adoption of eight resolutions calling for accelerated actions and strengthened partnerships on key areas related to pollution reduction.

The Council also took up a sub-item related to assistance to third States affected by the application of sanctions, although no advance documentation or draft proposal was submitted in relation to that item.

Also speaking today were the representatives of Ecuador, Sudan, El Salvador and Germany, as well as a representative of the World Food Programme (WFP).

The Economic and Social Council will reconvene at a date and time to be announced.

Introduction of Reports

MARIO ARVELO (Dominican Republic), Chair of the Committee on World Food Security, introduced its report (document A/73/69–E/2018/47). He stressed that the Committee was deeply concerned that the 2017 report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition, which was jointly prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), indicating that the international community was not on track to attain the relevant targets set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Global hunger escalated by 5 per cent in 2016, he said, highlighting that the number of food insecure people was at 815 million; some 38 million more than in 2015. The main drivers of hunger and malnutrition were man-made conflict and climate change and the protracted crises that followed.

Enhanced access to natural resources by small-scale food producers would contribute to food security, improved nutrition, stability and resilience, he said. Sustainable management of natural resources was critical for building resilience and for adapting to the effects and mitigating the drivers of climate change. Investing responsibly and inclusively in sustainable food systems should be at the core of rural and urban transformation, he said, pointing out that approaches that focused on sustainability, food safety and healthy diets had led to mutually beneficial links in urban-rural dynamics, especially for those most affected by poverty and social exclusion.

STINEKE OENEMA, Coordinator of the United Nations System Standing Committee on Nutrition, presented the body’s report (document E/2018/11). “Unfortunately, I start with bad news,” she said, stating that 1 in 3 people today were malnourished and suffering from one or several forms of malnutrition. All countries were affected and progress was not being made to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2, namely the elimination of all forms of malnutrition. Equally bad was the fact that malnutrition was not evenly distributed. The good news was in the reporting and the fact that the world had started to take action through the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition, which was proclaimed in 2016.

Recalling its mandate and its role as coordinator of the Decade of Action, she reviewed the Standing Committee’s contribution to the integration of nutrition in various policy and governing processes, as well as its development of discussion papers that went beyond the expertise of any one single United Nations agency. The Committee was also providing guidance on how to translate nutrition‑related policies and targets into country-level actions. She said that in 2018 it would strengthen links with governing bodies to embed nutrition at the heart of the work of United Nations agencies, and not just with nutrition focal points or departments. That meant not only those agencies with a big nutrition mandate, such as FAO, WFP and UNICEF, but also those which could also make significant contributions, such as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women).

The representative of Ecuador underscored the fundamental role of agriculture and food security in development and noted that his country’s Constitution guaranteed the right to food.

The representative of Sudan emphasized the importance of implementing development policies at the national level and finding innovative ways to mobilize resources. Sudan would continue to play an active part in the work of the Committee on World Food Security as a member of its Bureau and would engage actively with others.

The representative of Germany said the work of the Committee on World Food Security in Rome should be better known in New York. Highlighting also the work of the Standing Committee, he said the Decade of Action was a useful framework to which everyone should contribute.

The representative of El Salvador said that hopefully, the Rome-based agencies would be involved in the repositioning of the United Nations development system. He also acknowledged the work that FAO had been carrying out in support of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in such areas as family farms and the advancement of women.

The representative of the World Health Organization , speaking also on behalf of the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, highlighted the contributions being made by the Committee on World Food Security and the Standing Committee to the success of the Decade of Action. Welcoming the forthcoming guidelines on food and nutrition, he noted that a first report on implementation of the Decade of Action would be presented to the General Assembly during its current session. He agreed with several delegations that food and nutrition must remain high on the agenda in New York.

Mr. ARVELO noted that many countries had the right to food enshrined in their Constitution. He encouraged delegations to promote food and nutrition through the relevant institutions and establish links so that States could share the progress being achieved on the right to food.

Ms. OENEMA noted that the upcoming high-level forum would offer an important opportunity to discuss food and security issues.

The representative of Sudan shared the concerns that had been expressed regarding the increase of hunger around the world. Stressing that his country attached great importance to food security, he recalled that Sudan had launched an Arab food initiative in 2014.

The Council then took note of the two reports.

Environment

JAMIL AHMAD, Director of the New York Liaison Office of the United Nations Environment Programme, then presented the report of the United Nations Environment Assembly on its third session (document A/73/25), highlighting that it took place in Nairobi in December 2017 under the theme “Towards a Pollution-Free Planet”. A total of 157 Member States participated in the session, as did various United Nations entities, regional organizations, civil society and academia, among others. Among the main outcomes of the session was the adoption of the ministerial declaration in which Member States expressed determination “to honour undertakings to prevent, mitigate and manage the pollution of air, land and soil, freshwater and oceans”.

Further, the Environment Assembly adopted eight resolutions calling for accelerated actions and strengthened partnerships on key areas related to pollution reduction, he said. A significant highlight was a new resolution focusing on the contribution of the Assembly to the high-level political forum on sustainable development. The report pointed to the vital importance of the role of the Council in the system-wide integration of the work of the Assembly. It also noted that Member States should consider measures to encourage pollution-free practices at United Nations premises, conferences and meetings, and in the Organization’s operations, including the reduction of the use of single-use plastics.

The representative of El Salvador raised the issue of participation in the work of the United Nations Environment Assembly for Member States with no permanent presence in Nairobi. He also asked what the theme of that Assembly’s fourth session would be.

Mr. AHMAD said the ability for delegations to participate in United Nations Environment Assembly meetings and preparatory sessions was something that was on the agenda of permanent representatives in Nairobi, who were considering how best to address the issue. Regarding the theme of the Assembly’s fourth session, he said it would focus on innovation, sustainable development and sustainable consumption and production.

The Council then took note of the report.

International Cooperation in Tax Matters

The Council then adopted a draft decision titled “Venue and dates of and provisional agenda for the sixteenth session of the Committee” contained in the report of the Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters on its fifteenth session (document E/2018/45).

Geospatial Information

Next, the Council adopted a draft decision titled “Report of the Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management on its seventh session and provision agenda and dates for the eighth session of the Committee” contained in the report of the Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management on its seventh session (document E/2017/46).

Under its agenda item “Economic and environmental questions”, the Council turned its attention to the sub-item titled “Assistance to third States affected by the application of sanctions”.

INGA RHONDA KING (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), Vice-Chair of the Council, said no advance documentation had been submitted and no draft proposal was before it.

Next, the Council adopted without a vote a draft decision titled “Application of the intergovernmental organization Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research for observer status with the Economic and Social Council” (document E/2018/L.7), whereby that group would be invited to participate in the organ’s deliberations on a continuing basis.

In closing the meeting, Ms. KING stressed that the Council should be a place where constructive policy dialogue took place. All agreed that there was room for improvement in the organ’s functioning and efforts in that regard were already underway. The Council provided the space for dialogue but Member States must be prepared to carry out that task, she emphasized, encouraging the 54 members to stay fully engaged in the organ’s work.