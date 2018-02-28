Note: a complete summary will be available following the conclusion of today's meetings.

2018 Progress Report on Implementing Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review

LIU ZHENMIN, United Nations Under‑Secretary‑General for Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the Secretary‑General’s 2018 report on progress in the first year of implementation of General Assembly resolution 71/243 on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system (document A/73/63-E/2018/8). On the basis of data and accounts, the report assessed how the review system was shifting to better support implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development nationally, regionally and globally. To gather information from the field, three Department of Economic and Social Affairs surveys were conducted, targeting programme countries’ Governments, Resident Coordinators, and operations management teams. The Department also completed another survey at Headquarters. The report was also based on data collected from other sources, including information from documents and inputs from entities of the United Nations development system.

The report found that the full shift needed to move from a Millennium Development Goals to Sustainable Development Goals mindset was still in progress, he noted, partly because it required the decisions of Member States on critical elements. The implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, where the United Nations development system had made the most contributions so far, were primarily the unfinished business of the Millennium Development Goals regarding health, food, poverty eradication, gender equality and education. The analysis showed that the Organization was successful in assisting Governments to identify the people that were the furthest behind, but less successful in helping Governments reach those people.

The review also showed that the capacity to deliver essential functions needed to be matched to the needs of the new 2030 Agenda, he said. Evidence showed that the system was effective in developing national capacities, but Governments saw the need for more systematic, coordinated approaches to develop capacity. The system also needed to shift from sectoral entity‑based approaches. In addition, the picture was mixed on the quantity and quality of funding for the United Nations operational activities for development. Total funding reached an all‑time high in 2016. Most of the increase could be attributed to a high growth in humanitarian assistance. However, the quality of funding continued to deteriorate, with only 22 per cent earmarked for operational activities in the form of core contributions. In addition, resource allocation remained concentrated in a small number of programme countries.

The report also noted that mechanisms and capacities in support of leveraging the partnerships required in support of the 2030 Agenda were a work in progress, he said. There was good progress on South‑South cooperation, which had been incorporated into most United Nations entities’ strategic plans. The report also observed that action was necessary on essential aspects of results‑based management. There was strong agreement by programme countries’ Governments of the need to simplify the United Nations Development Assistance Framework, rationalize agency‑specific planning and programme processes and improve the content and coverage of reporting to Government.

Panel Discussion I

The Council then held a dialogue with Executive Heads of the United Nations development system on the theme “planning and delivering collective results”. Moderated by Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, Vice‑President of the Economic and Social Council, it featured presentations by Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme (WFP); Guy Ryder, Director General, International Labour Organization (ILO); Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and Coordinator, United Nations Regional Economic Commissions; Yannick Glemarec, Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (UN‑Women); and Ramiz Alakbarov, Director of the Programme Division, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Mr. STEINER, noting that this morning’s panellists had been asked to be entertaining, said that prioritizing the needs and concerns of least developed countries was a given. In UNDP’s strategic plan, as much as 91 per cent of resources were earmarked for low‑income countries. Much of the 2030 Agenda centred around the economy as an opportunity to address such issues as inequality, fairness, vulnerability and sustainability. Leaving no one behind was a foundational principle that Member States had set out as a key criterion for accountability, he said, emphasizing that a collective approach to the 2030 Agenda was the best guarantee that the United Nations development system would have reasons to celebrate.

Ms. FORE, who noted that she had recently returned from visiting South Sudan and the United Nations country team there, drew attention to UNICEF’s 2018‑2021 strategic plan. UNICEF was thinking about ways to blend programmes into a synergistic whole, and it was fully committed to the Secretary‑General’s reform efforts and the quadrennial comprehensive policy review. Achieving results and supporting Governments in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals hinged on the ability to work across United Nations agencies, saving time and resources while accelerating results in new and innovative ways, including bringing new partners on board. She added that new ways must be found to address youth issues, and for the United Nations system to expand their engagement with Governments, businesses and non‑profit organizations. She went on to underscore efforts to bring various business operations together, citing for example Liberia, where United Nations agencies were sharing technologies and services, yielding savings.

Mr. BEASELY, speaking via videoconference from Rome, said that since joining the United Nations system, he had been impressed with the commitment of many colleagues to get down to brass tacks. The Organization had some great success stories, but reforms could get in the way if they were not carried out correctly. The best option was to have the best structure and the best people, he said, adding that if Resident Coordinators approached their work with the correct attitude, “we could have great success stories”. With limited funds, the United Nations system had to work together without worrying about silos or who got credit for what. He cited the Tigray region of Ethiopia as an example of turning humanitarian funding into development opportunities, adding however that in the greater Sahel region there was only a brief window of opportunity — in the face of extremist groups, climate change and instability in fragile countries — to get things right. He said that he had sensed a keen desire for the private sector to engage and become part of the solution, and that the Steering Committee of Principals — bringing together the Organization’s humanitarian and development entities — was a practical approach that could make a difference.

Mr. RYDER said that ILO had embraced the 2030 Agenda from the beginning as a progressive focus for its work. The 2030 Agenda gave a central and important place to ILO’s “decent work” agenda, particularly in Sustainable Development Goal 8. The ILO had an institutional opportunity and a heavy responsibility to contribute to the system‑wide mandates in place. In 2016, it had aligned its own strategic planning period with the United Nations planning framework, with the aim of better contributing to system‑wide mandates. The ILO had benchmarked its own work against the Goals in its programme and budget that took effect at the beginning of 2018. The organization had also engaged actively as a leader and participant in various alliances created to deliver on various parts of the 2030 Agenda. Every year its governing body devoted a session to its inputs to the High‑level Political Forum to show what it was doing to implement the 2030 Agenda. In March, the Deputy Secretary‑General would address the governing body session of ILO on the United Nations reform process. It was an important moment for ILO’s constituents, as well as for those people who lived and worked in Geneva to receive a direct account of how things were shaping up in New York. At the country level, ILO was working actively to align its programming activities on decent work with the United Nations Development Assistance Framework.

Ms. BÁRCENA said that the regional commissions could offer a regional platform for research on applied economics and evidence regarding the 2030 Agenda, which could be used to strengthen public policies. Regional commissions were equipped, for example, to chair the Publications Committee and work with the flagship publications it was producing to avoid duplication of efforts. Regional commissions could sit with that Committee and see if some of those publications could be linked together. On the operational level, it was a question of whether the regional commissions could go to Member States directly. When they requested help on a certain issue, the Regional Commissions could bring certain tools to the table. The regional commissions also exercised regional efficiencies, and had gone through two levels of cuts as it aligned its programme to the 2030 Agenda. She noted that the Economic and Social Council should include a special session where the agencies, funds and programmes at the regional level could be seen “live”.

Mr. GLEMAREC said that UN‑Women tried to anticipate requests from Member States to ensure that its strategic plan would be ready and aligned with the common chapter across UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF. UN‑Women had tried to ensure alignment between the common chapter and its own agency planning. The Agency had 12 flagship programming initiatives to further deepen its programming and achieve transformative results for gender equality and women’s empowerment. He expected most of UN‑Women’s programming to take place in the future through those initiatives. UN‑Women had also translated its strategic plan into annual work plans and individual performance plans. As of 1 January 2018, there was a direct link between the United Nations system‑wide document, the strategic plan of UN‑Women and its individual performance plans.

Mr. ALAKBAROV noted that he was proud to say that 60 per cent of the indicators in UNFPA’s strategic plan were also Sustainable Development Goal indicators. Partnerships were important to strengthen national capacity, and that process started with national ownership of UNFPA programmes. UNFPA’s new strategic plan focused on the “three zeroes” of zero unmet needs for family planning, zero preventable maternal deaths and zero violence against women and girls. UNFPA wished to partner with others to address those needs. Another important element of its plan was cooperation with other efforts to address child marriage and female genital mutilation. The 2030 Agenda was a shared promise and a unique responsibility, but could not be implemented without good and sound data. UNFPA would also partner with the United Nations Statistical Commission and others in the organization of work related to 150 upcoming country censuses. UNFPA also partnered with the European Union on its spotlight initiative to end gender‑based violence.