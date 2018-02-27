Note: A complete summary of today's meetings of the Economic and Social Council will be made available after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

MARC PECSTEEN DE BUYTSWERVE (Belgium), Vice‑President of the Economic and Social Council, said this year’s session would take stock of the implementation of General Assembly resolution 71/243 on the United Nations operational activities for development and discuss the Secretary‑General’s proposals to reposition the Organization’s development system in order to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Upholding the promises in that Agenda would require a development system that was more integrated, effective, efficient and responsible — in short, “fit for purpose”. Thanking the Secretary‑General for his leadership, vision and determination to overcome a difficult challenge, he said it now was up to Member States to boldly demonstrate the will to transform the development system.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said that the ambitious 2030 Agenda required a change in the way the Organization operated. That was why proposals to reposition the United Nations development system were founded on the creation of a new generation of country teams to support countries, reinforce national leadership and advance national ownership for sustainable development. The Organization was focused on building a system that was demand‑driven, oriented around achieving results at scale, and accountable in providing support to achieve the 2030 Agenda. It was working to support regional integration and to address transboundary opportunities and challenges in tune with reality and country needs.

The Secretary‑General said a set of adjustments had been proposed at the global level to make United Nations operations more cohesive, effective, and efficient, and he had launched a series of work streams to strengthen the capacity of the Organization to harness the power of partnership. The United Nations development system should be accountable at both the country and global level. Creation of a funding compact had also been proposed, to give the system the resources and the flexibility it needed to deliver, in exchange for more transparency and accountability for results.

DIAN TRIANSYAH DJANI (Indonesia), Vice‑President of the General Assembly, said that the issues to be discussed during the session were high on the agendas of Member States. During the general debate last September, 118 Member States spoke about the Secretary‑General’s reform proposals. The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals depended heavily on the ability of the United Nations to deliver. It must be up to the task, and that was why repositioning discussions were so important. The President of the General Assembly would promote Member State ownership of the reforms; he had followed reform discussions and the briefing by the Secretary‑General and Deputy Secretary‑General closely, and had heard views during the Economic and Social Council consultations on the way forward. The President of Economic and Social Council had written to the General Assembly President to convey the general agreement that there must be further action on the Secretary‑General’s proposals through an intergovernmental negotiations process. That process should be done through the General Assembly, he stressed.

Panel Discussion I

The Council then held a panel discussion on the theme “Perspectives from the field: Building a new generation of United Nations country teams”. Moderated by Mr. Pecsteen de Buytswerve, it featured presentations by Stephen O’Malley, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Barbados; Pratibha Mehta, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Tajikistan; and Ulrika Richardson, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Cabo Verde.

Mr. O’MALLEY said the six country teams in the eastern Caribbean saw an opportunity several years ago to develop a regional strategy, in consultation with Member States, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and others. Among the issues which had to be addressed was the fact that United Nations entities had no common footprint in the region — some covered particular Member States, others covered the Caribbean as a whole. Moreover, smaller Member States wanted to be sure that a regional approach would not forget them, while bigger Member States did not want regional programming that did not address their own needs. Consultations with Member States aimed at identifying regional gains while allowing for national specificities. Significant commonalities existed across the region, as well as country‑by‑country differences that must be considered for successful programming.

Ms. MEHTA said the United Nations presence in Tajikistan began with the monitoring of peace agreements after that country’s civil war. Now it was a mix of development and humanitarian agencies, among others, most of them co‑located in a single United Nations House with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) acting as the back office for several agencies. Now was a good time for the country team to reflect on the way forward, in the context of reform discussions. It was clear that country teams, in order to support integrated and scaled‑up Sustainable Development Goal solutions, must strike a balance between project management skills, on the one hand, and policy and analytic skills on the other, while tapping into technological innovation. She underscored the need to expand the capacities of Resident Coordinators in order to move towards more substantive coordination and integration, in the form of a Sustainable Development Goals coordinator or a development economist who could facilitate technical work. She went on to emphasize that, given the scope of the Goals, it would be necessary to go beyond the United Nations agencies present in Tajikistan to include other partners, making use of different comparative advantages.

Ms. RICHARDSON said that the United Nations presence in that country was set up as a joint office, and after 10 years it had become a prototype of a modular, flexible presence, housed in one structure that combined and gathered agencies. At the beginning there were four agencies in the pilot, and then three. There was one set of business procedures and one back office structure provided by UNDP, which made for a cost‑effective presence. There was one representative, who represented the agencies equally and also served as the Resident Coordinator. The office also had a “one country programme” based on and integrated with the pillars of the 2030 Agenda, which was much better placed to address multidimensional challenges. The programme document helped to address the Sustainable Development Goals. Its funding was based on a pre‑established prorated formula.

In the ensuing discussion, the panel took questions and heard comments on such topics as the United Nations Development Assistance Framework, as well as how multi‑agency offices operated, the role of Governments in decision‑making processes and the developing roles of country teams and how they worked specifically in small island developing States. They also asked about the role of the Vienna and Istanbul Programmes of Action, and whether UNDP was collecting a fee for its back office work for other agencies that shared an office.

Ms. RICHARDSON said that on the composition of her joint office, it was created with four agencies: UNDP, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Food Programme (WFP), the latter of which left after a few years after completing its mission. On whether UNDP had an overhead fee for its services, she said it did not. In addition to the three agencies still there, there were also many non‑resident agencies operating in Cabo Verde. On the United Nations Development Assistance Framework, the country programme was created with the full leadership of the Government. It was not a short process behind closed doors, but rather a six‑month consultation at the local and national level. There were challenges to running a joint office and Cabo Verde’s example was ground‑breaking, but it was a good prototype for a single United Nations office that respected the mandates of each agency.

Ms. MEHTA said that the Development Assistance Framework was a subset of national development strategies that all Governments produced, and the United Nations often supported the development of those strategies. That was where harmonization should take place. On the Vienna Programme of Action, its priorities were already aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, and a lot of intergovernmental commitments were already part of the goals. On the role of Government in Development Assistance Framework preparation, she said that the preparation was a joint process of United Nations and Government. In Tajikistan there was a joint steering committee that reviewed results every year against the Development Assistance Framework, and the Government was involved in annual planning retreats. In terms of staffing, the ratio of national and international was 90 to 10 per cent respectively, and the office was moving towards recruiting local capacity.

Mr. O’MALLEY said that the first Development Assistance Framework for Barbados was a subregional framework that was started in 2012 and ran to 2016, and which covered 10 countries. The multi‑country sustainable framework covered 18 countries; it was developed in consultation with and had been signed by all those countries. It was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Samoa Pathway. He was also looking at the option of going as a country team to individual countries at the same time to have a more substantive dialogue.

Regarding the kind of help the Resident Coordinator Office needed for reform, he said that monitoring and evaluation was vital, as was the ability to be accountable for what it delivered. He also noted the special vulnerability of small island developing States regarding analysis and dissemination of statistics. In terms of reforms, he said he would not distinguish between the multi‑country setting and the single office. The principles were the same for United Nations agencies working together and delivering what the countries needed.

The panellists were then asked further questions on topics such as country team innovation, working methods regarding implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, data and evidence‑based decision‑making, as well as the role of non‑resident agencies, among other matters.

Ms. MEHTA said that in terms of a platform for the Goals, there had been support for creating a technical group within the Government of Tajikistan to support the Goals. The office had also initiated mapping of vulnerabilities with the help of the Government and nine United Nations agencies. It was important to focus on how to become more effective and to design reform processes around that. Coordination and integration required different tools, skill sets and kinds of accountability. The Goals required an integrated approach. The agencies needed incentives to work together and change behaviour and work culture. The Resident Coordinator function was critical to help offices deliver the Sustainable Development Goals in an integrated manner. On the Goal platform, she said it was not yet an operational objective but it was being assessed in the field.

Mr. O’MALLEY said that on innovation, there was a youth engagement proposal being developed that would go to the United Nations internal innovation fund, particularly for disaster risk reduction. There were some shortcomings on responses to online platforms and there were some limitations to social media. On the role of the non‑resident agencies, he said that his Office invited them to every meeting it had. Partners were essential if the Sustainable Development Goals were to be achieved. On evidence‑based decision‑making and data, he said there were a number of programmes that tried to boost data in certain areas. Regarding the reform process, there needed to be a focus on results.

Ms. RICHARDSON said that the Sustainable Development Goals framework was enriching in the development of the Development Assistance Framework. On the Goals and their implementation, she said there was constant consultation with Governments. In the case of Cabo Verde, the oceans and the blue economy were a new area of priority. “Leaving no one behind” had also made its way into the national planning. On budget support partners, she said that in Cabo Verde, there had been increased discussion between the budget support group and other development partners, and that had been helpful in order to provide a more integrated approach to the work. Cabo Verde was also setting up a platform to monitor the Sustainable Development Goals.

