Wrapping up the first part up its 2018 session, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today adopted a draft report outlining the results of its substantive work over recent weeks, including its decision to recommend 223 groups for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council.

Presenting the newly finalized report (document E/C.2/2018/CRP.34/Rev.1), as orally revised, Rapporteur Farid Jabrayilov (Azerbaijan) said that the Committee had considered a total of 483 applications from organizations requesting consultative status. Of those, it had deferred 242 applications until the candidates responded to requests for more information on their respective organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures, sources of funding and relationship with United Nations system actors, among other things.

The Committee had also decided not to recommend consultative status to two organizations, he said, adding that it had taken note of five requests for change of name and deferred one request to take note of a merger. Out of six requests for reclassification of consultative status, the Committee granted one and deferred consideration of the five others.

Of the 494 quadrennial reports submitted by non-governmental organizations, the Committee had taken note of 410, he continued. Sixteen applications were closed without prejudice after the organizations in question had failed to respond to questions despite three reminders.

Delivering brief remarks, Committee Vice-Chair Ceren Hande Ozgur (Turkey) said the 2018 regular session’s successful conclusion had been made possible by the constructive participation of all the body’s members. It had been both productive and results-oriented, she said, thanking Member States for their support and collaboration.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will reconvene from 21 to 31 May and 11 June to hold its resumed 2018 session.