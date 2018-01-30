Continuing its regular session for 2018, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today recommended 61 organizations for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on the status of 24 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGO). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications were postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their respective organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures, sources of funding and relationship with United Nations system actors.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 31 January, to continue its session.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following organizations:

SAFE (Social Activities for Environment) (Bangladesh);

Sahara Economic Development Organization (Iraq);

Sankalpa — Women Alliance for Peace and Democracy (Nepal);

Semilla Warunkwa (Colombia);

Shola Mese Foundation (Nigeria);

Shorab Ali Dewan Cultural Society (Bangladesh);

Silatech (Qatar);

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association (Singapore);

Sudan Volunteers Organization for Human Rights and Development (Sudan);

Suivi des couvents Vodoun et conservation du patrimoine occulte (Benin);

Support Women Initiatives to Transform Children (Nigeria);

Tarhuk Samaj (India);

The Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry (China);

The Bahrain Young Ladies Association (Bahrain);

The Vision for Teenagers, Adolescents and Youths Wellbeing Initiative (Nigeria);

The Youth Coalition for Education in Liberia Inc. (Liberia);

Udayan Care (India);

Voice of Animal — Nepal (Nepal);

We Yone Child Foundation Sierra Leone (Sierra Leone);

Welfare (Togo);

Youth Foundation of Bangladesh (Bangladesh);

Youth Reformation and Awareness Centre (Nigeria);

African Law Center, Inc. (United States);

AfroPresencia.com (United States);

Al Baqee Organization Nfp (United States);

Alliance Vita (France);

Amazon Conservation Team (United States);

B.C. Aboriginal Network on Disability Society (Canada);

Belediye Ve Özel İdare Çalişanlari Birliği Sendikasi (Turkey);

Black Alliance for Just Immigration (United States);

British Columbia Council for International Cooperation (Canada);

CLAN (Caring & Living as Neighbours) Inc. (Australia);

Can-Go Afar Foundation (Canada);

Centralized Religious Organization — Muslim Religious Board of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation);

Centre de politique internationale et d'analyse des conflits (France);

Children of the Caribbean Inc. (United States);

Confederación AUTISMO ESPAÑA (Spain);

Congregazione delle Suore Ospitaliere del Sacro Cuore di Gesù (Italy);

Consortium for Sustainable Urbanization Inc. (United States);

Damanhur Education (Italy);

David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace (United States);

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (United States);

EVEIL (France);

Edfu Foundation Inc. (United States);

Educators without Borders (Republic of Korea);

Environmental Justice Foundation Charitable Trust (United Kingdom);

Euro Atlantic Diplomacy Society Association (Romania);

Europäische Plattform für die Gewinnung unterirdischer Energie "Earth Energy" e.V (Germany);

FSD Fahrzeugsystemdaten GmbH (Germany);

Federación de Mujeres y Familias de Ámbito Rural (Spain);

Fondation CIOMAL de l'Ordre de Malte (Campagne internationale de l'Ordre de Malte contre la lèpre) (Switzerland);

Fondation Jean et Jeanne Scelles (France);

Fundación del Empresariado Chihuahuense AC (Mexico);

Giving Back Fund Inc. (United States);

Global Applied Disability Research and Information Network on Employment and Training (United States);

Greater Impact Foundation Inc. (United States);

Guerrand Hermes Foundation for Peace (United Kingdom);

Institut International pour les Droits et le Développement (Switzerland);

International Cable Protection Committee Ltd. (United Kingdom);

Balance Promocion para el Desarrollo y Juventud ; and

Ocean Sanctuary Alliance, Inc. ;

The Committee postponed consideration of the following organizations:

SOS EXCLUS pour la protection et l'épanouissement de la famille, de l'enfant et des personnes vulnérables (Mauritania) — as the representative of Mauritania requested further information about the organization’s sources of funding.

SOS Urgence (Mauritania) — as the representative of Mauritania requested further information about the organization’s activities related to health care.

Savera Society for Human Initiatives (India) — as the representative of India requested further details regarding the organization’s literacy campaign.

Sierra Leone Campus Civitan International (Sierra Leone) — as the representative of Nicaragua proposed that the Committee take up consideration of the group’s application only after all previously posed questions had been answered by the organization.

The National Alliance of Women (India) — as the representative of India asked for further information as to whether the organization had any other offices beyond the address provided in the application.

The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji (Fiji) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested further information about how the organization was performing its work despite having a budget deficit.

The Small Earth Nepal (Nepal) — as the representative of Mauritania requested further information about the group’s budget, including its existing deficit.

Transnational Anti-Organized Crime Intelligence Group Inc. (Philippines) — as the representative of Venezuela requested further information about the organization’s planned projects given its small budget and existing deficit.

Vishnu Dayal Shiksha Samiti (India) — as the representative of India requested further information about the organization’s efforts aimed at the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Women Information Network (Nigeria) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested further information about the organization’s partnerships.

Wynad Social Service Society (India) — as the representative of India requested more information about the organization’s programmes related to farming.

28. Jun (Canada) — as the representative of Mauritania requested further information about the organization’s members.

Balance Promoción para el Desarrollo y Juventud (Mexico) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested additional information about the organization’s future projects in other countries.

Chin Human Rights Organization (Canada) — as the representative of China requested further information about the organization’s funding.

Concord — Sverige (Sweden) — as the representative of Cuba requested further information on the organization’s international activities.

Dream Makers for North Korea (DMNK, Mulmangcho) (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested further information about the organization’s work supporting refugees in Russia.

Drug Reform Coordination Network Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China requested further information about the name of the organization.

European Organisation for Rare Diseases (France) — as the representative of China requested that the organization amend its website so that it conformed with the standard United Nations terminology.

Global Dialogue Foundation Australia Limited (Australia) — as the representative of Cuba requested further information about the organization’s members.

Global Utmaning (Sweden) — as the representative of Cuba requested further information about the organization’s funding sources.

International Action Network for Gender Equity and Law (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for further information about the countries in which the organization operated.

International Association of Professionals in Humanitarian Assistance and Protection (Belgium) — as the representative of Venezuela requested additional information about the organization’s work related to humanitarian assistance.

Hardwired, Incorporated — pending further information; and

Stichting CHOICE for Youth and Sexuality — pending further information.

Interactive Dialogue

During a question-and-answer session in the afternoon, non-governmental organization representatives answered questions posed by the Committee.

A representative of the organization Balance Promocion para el Desarrollo y Juventud described her group’s work, which particularly focused on the rights of women and youth. The organization also worked directly with members of society to educate them on their rights.

Responding to a question posed by the representative of Nicaragua , the organization’s representative said that the group worked to educate underprivileged women and young people in Mexico City about their health care options.

The Committee then recommended the organization be granted special consultative status.

In response to questions from the representative of Cuba , the representative of Hardwired, Incorporated told the Committee that the organization was working to provide educational training to teachers in Lebanon, Iraq and Morocco, focusing specifically on human rights. The organization was also currently working in Nigeria and the United States. In the past, the group also had programmes in Nepal and Sudan.

The representative of Sudan asked for specific details about the type of work that the organization had done in Sudan related to the freedom of religious belief.

The Committee then postponed consideration of the organization pending further information.

A representative of Stichting CHOICE for Youth and Sexuality said that her group worked to promote sexual and reproductive health for young people worldwide, including through the participation in international and regional forums.

The representative of Iran asked whether the organization’s representative had any projects in the Middle East, to which the group’s representative said that it did not.

Following questions from the representatives of Nicaragua , Mauritania , the Russian Federation and Greece , the organization’s representative responded that the group primarily operated in East African countries, as well as Indonesia. She told the Committee that her group worked with partner organizations, but only those that were duly accredited with the relevant national authorities.

The Committee then postponed consideration of the organization pending further information.

A representative of Ocean Sanctuary Alliance, Inc. said its work focused on target 5 of Sustainable Development Goal 14, citing the “10x20” initiative, which sought to create 10 per cent marine protected areas by 2020.

The representative of Cuba wondered about the organization’s response to question five in its application, which related to recent projects. He asked about its partner in an ocean mapping project and whether it had assistance from a Government body. He also asked whether the map had been presented at the 2017 Ocean Conference.

The organization’s representative replied that the mapping project was funded by Italy and involved several scientists across five continents.

The Committee then recommended the organization be granted special consultative status.