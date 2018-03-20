Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum, in Geneva today:

It is a pleasure to be with you to discuss the critical topic of how information and communications technology (ICT) can support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The digital revolution is taking place at a breakneck speed. Rapid advances in technology are having a profound impact on every aspect of our lives and societies — in our Governments, workplaces, schools or social life; how we do business and how we interact as communities and individuals.

But, as fast as these advances are occurring, they are not taking place fast enough in many areas. All people need to benefit. No one should be left behind. Connecting the unconnected is crucial to achieving the SDGs.

Used responsibly and intelligently, ICT is the key to unlocking an inclusive, resilient and sustainable future for everyone, everywhere. This Forum is the central venue for the global community to reflect on the developments, implications and opportunities of ICT and to act collectively to bring the benefits to all. I commend the efforts made by stakeholders — Governments, civil society organizations, academia, business, the United Nations system and others — to align the World Summit on the Information Society process and the 2030 Agenda.

The World Summit on the Information Society-Sustainable Development Goals matrix, developed by United Nations agencies, is a valuable tool that shows the clear links between ICT and the Sustainable Development Goals. All around the world, the power of ICT and digital technology is being adopted and adapted to better deliver progress to individuals and communities in need. Countries are using ICT to leapfrog traditional development models in their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and provide humanitarian assistance.

However, the digital divide — including the gender digital divide — remains a significant challenge that we need to acknowledge and bridge. We must bring the whole world online so everyone can benefit from ICT. And we must put people, not profit, first.

The 2030 Agenda requires new partnerships — and new types of partnerships — at all levels and among all actors. I am pleased to see that EQUALS — the global partnership for gender equality in the digital age — continues to grow and gain traction. We must ensure this continues to be supported and advanced.

ICT has unprecedented potential for delivering equitable and inclusive growth, protecting the environment and improving the well-being of people around the world. They can provide an opportunity for the full participation of women, youth and other marginalized and vulnerable communities in all decision-making processes.

But, for it to truly be a game-changer, technology has to be both accessible and affordable. Achieving this will require, among other things, much greater levels of information-sharing and collaboration across different types of entities and a comprehensive approach that looks at issues of ICT access, skills, leadership and research. And of course, we must stress that the information shared is reliable. We must increasingly guard against all efforts to distort the truth and to sow misinformation.

Your contributions at this Forum will provide inputs to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York in July. I look forward to the results of your deliberations and to strengthening and expanding our partnerships.

Let us continue working together to harness the potential of ICT for sustainable development in a world where every individual has a voice and is able to live a life of dignity and opportunity on a healthy planet.