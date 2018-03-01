Following are UN Deputy Secretary‑General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the Operational Activities for Development Segment, 2018 Substantive Session of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), in New York today:

I thank the Vice-President of ECOSOC for his impressive leadership of the segment. I would also like to appreciate the Member States, speakers and panellists for their substantive contributions and engagement. The Secretary-General and I are heartened by your continued support

I take away from the discussions that the transformative proposals put forward by the Secretary-General are within our reach. We have followed closely all aspects of the debates and statements over the past three days. As Member States prepare for intergovernmental negotiations, I am encouraged to see convergence of views on a number of critical points.

You have been true partners, since the early days of this review process, in helping us shape the proposals of the Secretary-General. We thank all of you for your insights, your guidance and your support.

We have reached the final mile in our collective journey to reposition the United Nations development system to support the implementation at the 2030 Agenda at the country level.

You now have the Secretary-General’s reports and proposals. They result from extensive analysis and intensive consultations with Member States, United Nations entities. We have also benefited from perspectives of an expert reference group and many other stakeholders. They respond to the landmark 2016 quadrennial comprehensive policy review, and honour the ambition of the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development].

Our destination is clear. A United Nations development system that is more effective, cohesive and accountable to help you reach success in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals everywhere, for everyone. We count on your leadership to take us there.