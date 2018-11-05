  1. Home
  2. Member States Pledge More than $425 Million at 2018 United Nations Conference for Development, Humanitarian Activities

Member States Pledge More than $425 Million at 2018 United Nations Conference for Development, Humanitarian Activities

Meetings Coverage
DEV/3369-SAG/500
5 November 2018
2018 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities, AM Meeting

Member States Pledge More than $425 Million at 2018 United Nations Conference for Development, Humanitarian Activities

Some 19 countries pledged a total of $425.69 million at today’s 2018 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities, reflecting an increase from the 2017 amount of $398.98 million.

In opening remarks, Zina Mounla, Chief of the Operational Activities Policy Branch in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, noted that total contributions to the United Nations development system totalled $29.5 billion in 2016.  An increase of 8 per cent over 2015, she said this rise in pledges continues a longer–term trend that has seen contributions more than double over the past 15 years.

Also observing that core contributions increased by 5 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015, she said this ends two consecutive years of decline.  At the same time, the share of core resources dropped to a mere 21.7 per cent of total funding, representing an all-time low, as non-core funding climbed to 78 per cent of the total development system funding.

Highlighting another trend, she said funding for humanitarian assistance has been increasing faster than funding for development-related activities.  In the past five years, funding for humanitarian activities has increased by 65 per cent compared to a 10 per cent rise in funding for development.

Delegates elected by acclamation Rubén Armando Escalante Hasbún (El Salvador) as President of the 2018 Pledging Conference for Development Activities and 2018 United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Pledging Conference for the World Food Programme (WFP).  Elene Agladze (Georgia) from the Eastern European States and Ahmad Saif Al-Kuwar (Qatar) from the Asia-Pacific States were elected as Vice-Presidents.

Several Member States then made their pledges.

Concluding the Conference, Sumathi Jayaraman, Director of Strategy and Innovations at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said its primary aim is to support Member States in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.  To reach this objective, she stressed that adequate and predictable resources are vital, especially in assisting the poorest and most vulnerable nations.

Khetsiwe Dlamini, Chief of Staff and Director of the Strategic Partnerships Division of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), noted that 107 Member States made contributions to it in 2017.  Urging Member States to continue their assistance, she emphasized the importance of core resources, saying they must be prioritized to allow for the leveraging of funds.

Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of the Public Partnerships Division of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), emphasized that core funding is critical for programming, unexpected emergencies and work in undeveloped settings.  Despite the overall trend of decreased core contributions, however, she noted that total contributions to UNICEF increased by 15 per cent to $5.9 billion in 2017.

Mira Ihalainen, representative of the Resource Mobilization Adviser of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said its 2018-2021 strategic plan aims to achieve the goals of zero unmet needs for family planning, zero unnecessary maternal deaths and zero violence against women and girls.  UNFPA diverted 49 million unintended pregnancies and 17 million dangerous abortions worldwide from 2014 to 2017, yet 500 women and girls still die every day during pregnancy and childbirth.

Delegates also adopted the report of the 2018 Pledging Conference for Development Activities (document A/CONF.208/2018/L.1).

In addition, the Chair drew attention to the Secretary-General’s report on implementation of General Assembly resolution 71/23 on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system (document A/73/63-E/2018/8); note on operational activities for development of the United Nations system (document A/CONF.208/2018/1); and note on contributions pledged or paid at the 2017 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities for 2018, as at June 2018 (document A/CONF.208/2018/2).

Delegates then held the United Nations Pledging Conference for the World Food Programme.

Once countries had made their pledges, the Conference heard statements from FAO and WFP.

Leslie Elliot of the External Partnerships Office of the World Food Programme noted the current rise in hunger after a decade of decline, with 821 million suffering worldwide, more than half of them in conflict-affected countries.  Adding that WFP is completely volunteer-funded, with its top 10 donors providing 88 per cent of its budget, she advocated for multilateral and multi-year contributions.

FAO New York Director Carla Mucavi emphasized the importance of WFP, pointing to the 124 million people experiencing severe hunger in 2017 and the increasing possibility of a famine in parts of Yemen.  Underscoring the increasingly intense and protracted nature of food crises, she said this clearly shows that further efforts are needed to prevent and address these crises at their roots.

During the proceedings, the Conference adopted its report (document A/CONF.209/2018/L.1).

Pledges Made

Country/Agencies

Amount Pledged

Notes

Mongolia

    

CERF

$10,000

  

UNDP

$17,000

  

UNICEF

$11,000

  

UNEP

$1,000

  

UN-Women

$7,000

  

UNFPA

$4,000

  

Denmark

  

no numbers provided

Kuwait

    

UNRWA

$2,000,000

  

UNHCR

$1,000,000

  

CERF

$1,000,000

  

UNDP

$570,000

  

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

$500,000

  

OHCHR

$500,000

  

UN-HABITAT

$354,000

  

UNICEF

$200,000

  

UNEP

$200,000

  

UN-Women

$50,000

  

UNITAR

$20,000

  

UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture

$10,000

  

UNFPA

$10,000

  

UNDCP

$5,000

  

India

    

UNDP

$4,500,000

  

UNRWA

$5,000,000

  

WFP

$1,920,000

  

UNICEF

$790,000

  

UNFPA

$500,000

  

UN Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation

$200,000

  

UN-HABITAT

$150,000

  

UN Voluntary contribution for Financial and Technical Assistance for the implementation of Universal Periodic Review

$100,000

  

UNEP

$100,000

  

UNODC

$100,000

  

UN Voluntary Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms of Slavery

  

no numbers provided

UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture

  

no numbers provided

UNV

  

no numbers provided

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

    

UNDP

$65,575

  

UNICEF

$130,070

  

UNFPA

$32,046

  

WFP

$117,252

  

China

  

no numbers provided

Latvia

    

UNRWA

€10,000

  

UNHCR

€15,000

  

OCHA-Ukraine

€20,000

  

UNESCO

€15,000

  

OHCHR

€20,000

  

Myanmar

    

UNDP

K 1,080,000

 

UNDP-Myanmar

K 660,000

 

UNFPA

$3,000

 

UNESCAP

$2,000

  

Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific

$1,000

  

UN Capital Development Fund

$5,000

  

UNIDO

$5,000

  

Estonia

    

UNICEF

€150,000

  

UN-Women

€80,000

  

UNDP

€75,000

  

UN Peacebuilding Fund

€75,000

  

UNFPA

€60,000

  

Indonesia

    

UNODC

$45,000

  

OHCHR

$20,000

  

UNCITRAL

$20,000

  

UNDP

$70,000

  

UNEP

$75,000

  

UNICEF

$110,000

  

UN-Women

$147,000

  

CERF

$220,000

  

Perez-Guerrero Trust Fund for South-South Cooperation

$10,000

  

UNFPA-Indonesia

Rp 190,000,000

  

Thailand

    

UNDP

$1,332,105

includes $466,983 for local office

FAO

$1,411,266.55

includes $623,556 for local office

UNFPA

$150,000

  

UNICEF

$112,500

  

UNDCP

$60,000

  

UNFSSC

$50,000

  

UNRWA

$40,000

  

IAEA

$28,917

  

UNHCR

$20,000

  

CERF

$20,000

  

UN-Women

$20,000

  

UNCTAD Global System of Trade Preference

$15,000

  

UNAOC

$10,000

  

Implementation Support Unit of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

$9,980

  

UNAT

$9,133

  

APF

$5,000

  

ECDC

$5,000

  

UNRCPD

$3,000

  

UNCDF

$2,500

  

UNITAR

$2,000

  

UNV

$1,522

  

UNDIP

$1,000

  

Trust Fund for the Pacific Island Countries

$1,000

  

Luxembourg

    

UNDP

€3,000,000

  

UNDP thematic

€2,900,000

  

UNFPA

€3,000,000

  

UNFPA thematic

€3,000,000

  

UNICEF

€3,000,000

  

UNICEF thematic

€3,200,000

  

UNCDF

€800,000

  

UNCDF thematic

€400,000

  

UN-Women

€1,500,000

  

UNRWA

€4,000,000

  

WFP

€8,500,000

  

Bangladesh

    

UNDP

$500,000

  

UNDP-Bangladesh

$18,882

  

UNICEF

$55,000

  

UNFPA

$35,000

  

UNFPA-Bangladesh

$3,800

  

UN-Women

$16,500

  

UNEP

$2,000

  

UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture

$2,000

  

UNODC

$2,000

  

UN Fund for South-South Cooperation

$15,000

  

Norway

  

subject to parliamentary approval

UNDP

$65,000,000

  

UNDP thematic

$7,000,000

  

UNICEF

$53,000,000

  

UNICEF thematic

$8,300,000

  

UNFPA

$65,000,000

  

UNHCR

$46,000,000

  

WFP

$36,000,000

  

UNRWA

$15,000,000

  

UNAIDS

$16,000,000

  

UN-Women

$12,000,000

  

CERF

$200,000,000

over the next 4 years

Russian Federation

    

WFP

$20,000,000

  

UNIDO

$2,600,000

  

UNRWA

$2,000,000

  

UNHCR

$2,000,000

  

OHCHR

$2,000,000

  

UNODC

$2,000,000

  

CERF

$1,500,000

  

UNDP

$1,100,000

  

OCHA

$1,000,000

  

UNICEF

$1,000,000

  

UNEP

$900,000

  

CTED

$500,000

  

UNAIDS

$500,000

  

UN-HABITAT

$400,000

  

UNFPA

$300,000

  

UNITAR

$200,000

  

Singapore

    

UNICEF

$50,000

  

UN-Women

$50,000

  

UNDP

$300,000

  

G77 Account for Economic Cooperation

$5,000

  

UNHCR

$60,000

  

UNOCHA

$20,000

  

CERF

$50,000

  

UNFPA

$5,000

  

UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children

$5,000

  

OHCHR

$15,000

($10,000 for Voluntary Technical Assistance Trust Fund to Support the Participation of LDCs and SIDS; $5,000 for the Voluntary Fund for the Financial and Technical Assistance for the Implementation of the Universal Periodic Mechanism)

UNEP

$50,000

  

Trust Fund of the East-Asian Seas

$20,000

  

UNDCP

$10,000

  

Trust Fund for the Updating of the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council

$5,000

  

Andorra

€250,000

no specific breakdown given

Sweden

    

WFP

$330,000,000

over the next 4 years
Development
For information media. Not an official record.