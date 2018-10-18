(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the United Nations, Lang Yabou, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Yabou was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Gambia to Spain from 2013 to 2018, with concurrent accreditation to Italy, Greece, Malta and Portugal, as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

From 2012 to 2013, Mr. Yabou was the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance, for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Gambia. He was also the Deputy Ambassador/Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Chancery at the Gambia High Commission in Nigeria from 2008 to 2012.

Mr. Yabou holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Pune, India.

He is married with two children.