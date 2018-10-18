(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations, Jaime Hermida Castillo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Mr. Castillo has served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Deputy Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations since 2007. During his time in that post, he served as Vice-President of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a member of the Opening Working Group of the Negotiations of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and Chief Negotiator of Nicaragua for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

From 1998 to 2007, Mr. Castillo was a union organizer for a health-care union in New York, where he also worked as a consultant in 1997. From 1992 to 1996, he worked as a Press Officer at the General Consulate of Mexico in New York. In 1988, he served as Minister Counsellor at Nicaragua’s mission in Cyprus.

Having begun his diplomatic career in 1979, Mr. Castillo served as First Secretary in Nicaragua’s Mission to the United Nations before being promoted to Counsellor in 1982.