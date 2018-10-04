(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) elected Dee‑Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. (Liberia) as its Chair on 4 October. (See press release GA/SPD/660).

He replaced Lewis Garseedah Brown II, his predecessor as Permanent Representative of Liberia, who was elected Chair on 5 June, but has since resigned.

Before his appointment as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. Kemayah was Liberia’s Deputy Minister for Administration, serving concurrently as National Chairman of the Movement for Economic Empowerment party. He assumed both positions in early 2018.

From December 2017 to January 2018, Mr. Kemayah was a member of the Joint Transition Team, tasked with helping to ensure the smooth transfer of Liberia’s presidency from Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to George Mannah Weah.

He holds a master’s degree in development studies and a bachelor’s in microfinance and community economic development, both from Uganda Martyrs University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Monrovia in Liberia.

Born in 1965, Mr. Kemayah is married and has nine dependents.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5142 of 20 September 2018.