(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) elected Lewis Garseedah Brown II as Chair on 5 June. (See Press Release GA/12022).

Prior to his appointment as Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations, Mr. Brown was Liberia’s Minister for Information between 2012 and 2016. In 2003, he was Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chief Negotiator at the Accra Peace Talks, having served as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in 2002.

Prior to that, Mr. Brown was National Security Adviser and Adviser on Political and Domestic Affairs in the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, between 1999 and 2001.

Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Liberia, and a master’s degree in management from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Born in 1965, he is married and has eight children.

___________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4854 of 30 June 2016.