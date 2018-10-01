(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The Second Committee (Economic and Financial) elected Jorge Skinner‑Klee (Guatemala) as Chair on 5 June. (See Press Release GA/12022.)

Prior to his latest appointment as Guatemala’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in September 2016, Mr. Skinner-Klee was his country’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, and Chief of Mission to the European Union from 2012. Between 2008 and 2012, he was the country’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States.

Having joined the Guatemala Foreign Service in 1985, Mr. Skinner-Klee has held several other positions, including Vice‑Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2004. He also served as Ambassador to Honduras from 2003 to 2004, Belize from 2000 to 2003, Canada from 1998 to 2000 and Germany from 1993 to 1998. He was Legal Counsellor at the Embassy of Guatemala to the United States in 1987, while serving concurrently as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Mr. Skinner-Klee holds a licentiate degree in juridical and social sciences from Rafael Landivar University in Guatemala, a master’s degree in international law from Columbia University in New York, and a diploma in international relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C.

Born in 1957 in Guatemala City, Mr. Skinner-Klee is married and has five children.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4881 of 9 September 2016.