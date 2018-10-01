(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) elected Ion Jinga (Romania) as Chair on 5 June. (See Press Release GA/12022.)

Prior to his appointment in 2015 as Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations, Mr. Jinga held a number of diplomatic and Government positions, serving as Ambassador to the United Kingdom between 2008 and 2015 and as Doyen of the European Ambassadors to the United Kingdom from 2012 to 2015. Previously, he served as Ambassador to Belgium from 2003 to 2008.

Mr. Jinga was Director-General for European Union Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest from 2002 to 2003. In 2002, he served as a Member of the Romanian delegation to the Convention on the Future of Europe and was Coordinator of the delegation’s national secretariat.

At the Mission to the European Union, he served as Deputy Head of the Mission and Chargé d’affaires, a.i., from 2000 and 2001, Deputy Head of the Mission from 1998 to 1999 and as First Secretary from 1995 and 1998. Between those appointments, he served, from 1999 to 2000, as Counsellor at the Directorate for European Union Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, he was Second Secretary at the Minister’s office from 1994 to 1995 and Third Secretary at the Directorate for European Union Affairs from 1992 to 1994.

In 1991 and 1992, he was head of the Arges County Council’s external relations office, and between 1986 and 1991, was a physicist and engineer at the Institute for Nuclear Energy Reactors at Pitesti, Romania. From 1984 to 1986, he was a teacher at a secondary school in Bucharest.

Mr. Jinga holds a PhD in Law at Alexandru Ioan Cuza Academy in Bucharest, master’s degrees in Advanced European Studies in Administration from the College of Europe, in Bruges, Belgium, and in Public Administration from the National School for Political and Administrative Studies, in Bucharest, and bachelor’s degrees in Law and in Science from the University of Bucharest.

He is married and has one child.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4745 of 13 August 2015.