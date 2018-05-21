(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations, Milenko E. Skoknic Tapia, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, from 2016, Mr. Skoknic was Political Director at his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having previously served as Consul‑General in La Paz, Bolivia, from 2014 to 2016 and as Ambassador to Argentina from 2013 to 2014. Between 2012 and 2014, he was Chile’s Representative in the Dialogue of Peace between Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in Havana, Cuba.

Earlier in his diplomatic career, Mr. Skoknic was Chef de Cabinet to the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2010 to 2013. Between 2005 and 2010, he was Ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia, serving concurrently as Permanent Representative to the international organizations based in Vienna, including as President of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) between 2007 and 2008. He also held positions in Chile’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York; its embassies in the Holy See, Turkey and Argentina; and its consulates in Toronto, Canada, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Mr. Skoknic holds a diploma in International Politics and Economics from St. Antony’s College, Oxford, United Kingdom. He studied law at the University of Chile.

Born in 1954, he is married and has three children.