(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, Vitavas Srivihok, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Mr. Srivihok took up his latest appointment after having served as Deputy Permanent Representative at Thailand’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations since 2015. Before that, he was his country’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic between 2012 and 2015, and to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from 2010 to 2012.

He served as Director General of the Department for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2007‑2010), Ambassador Attached to the Foreign Ministry (2004‑2007), Bureau Director in the Office of Policy and Planning within the Office of the Permanent Secretary (2003), and Director of the Policy and Planning Division (2000‑2003).

Between 1995 and 2000, Mr. Srivihok served as First Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to the Minister; First Secretary, International Conference Division, Department of International Organizations; and Counsellor in several divisions within that department, including the International Conference Division and the Peace, Security and Disarmament Division.

He was Second Secretary at Thailand’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 1990 to 1992, and then First Secretary until 1995. Mr. Srivihok joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an attaché in 1986.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, he also received a master’s in the same field from the University of Mississippi in the United States.