(Based on information provided by Protocol and Liaison Services)

The new Permanent Representative of Madagascar to the United Nations, Arisoa Lala Razafitrimo, presented her credentials to UN Secretary General António Guterres today.

Prior to her current appointment, Ms. Razafitrimo was the Permanent Technical Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs to the President of Madagascar beginning in 2015. From 2014 to 2015, she served as Madagascar’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. In 2013, she was a Consultant to the President of the High Transitional Authority of her country. Between 2008 and 2012, she served as a Speechwriter and Special Advisor to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Razafitrimo held various positions of increasing responsibility within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director General from 1996 to 1999, Director of Multilateral Cooperation from 1994 to 1996, and Counsellor at the Embassy of Madagascar in Paris from 1991 to 1994.

Ms. Razafitrimo holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in literature and philosophy from the University of Madagascar, as well as a postgraduate diploma in public administration from the International Institute of Public Administration in Paris.