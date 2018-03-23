(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, Fatima Kyari Mohammed, presented her letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Mohammed was a Senior Special Adviser to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, with a focus on peace and security, regional integration and organizational development.

Before joining ECOWAS, she was the Executive Director at West Africa Conflict and Security Consulting. Earlier, she worked as a Programme Manager at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS; and as Regional Project Manager for Security Policy Projects in West Africa with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

Ms. Mohammed holds a Master of Arts in peace, security, development and conflict transformation from the University of Innsbruck, Austria, as well as a master’s degree in sustainable economic development from the United Nations University of Peace. Additionally, she holds a Master of Business Administration from the European University, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria.